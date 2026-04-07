HPQ Silicon Reports 6,696 mAh GEN4 21700 Cell Performance Among the Highest Reported Globally

GEN4 21700 cells achieve an average capacity above 6,600 mAh, with a record cell reaching 6,696 mAh — among the highest capacities reported globally in this format [1]

Energy density of 319.9 Wh/kg and 906.2 Wh/L confirmed; placing GEN4 21700 cells within the upper range of currently reported performance

GEN4 is a 45% improvement over graphite baseline and 9% advance over GEN3





MONTREAL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), today announced that 21700 cylindrical cells manufactured using Novacium's GEN4 silicon-based anode material have achieved an average discharge capacity exceeding 6,600 mAh, with a record cell reaching 6,696 mAh at 319.9 Wh/kg gravimetric and 906.2 Wh/L volumetric energy density [1].

These results represent ongoing development and validation activities as part of HPQ’s broader commercialization efforts in silicon-based battery materials.

Commercially available 21700 graphite cells typically deliver between 4,800 and 5,000 mAh. Capacities above 6,500 mAh in this format remain limited to a small number of developers globally, including Molicel, EVE Energy, and Amprius [2].

The result is the latest step in a consistent generational progression: from a 2,778 mAh graphite reference in 18650 format, through GEN1 (~3,153 mAh), GEN2 (~3,808 mAh), GEN3 (~4,030 mAh in 18650 / ~6,050 mAh in 21700), to GEN4's current 6,600+ mAh average — a 45% improvement over the graphite baseline and a 9% advance over GEN3 in the same format. Based on current development progress, HPQ anticipates further performance improvements, with future iterations targeting the 7,000 mAh range as part of its ongoing material optimization roadmap.

HPQ holds exclusive North American rights to commercialize Novacium's GEN3 and GEN4 silicon-based battery materials under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand.

"Reaching an average above 6,500 mAh, with a peak of 6,696 mAh, using a material that has not yet been fully optimized, confirms we have an industrially viable, high-performance solution advancing within our commercialization pathway," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon. "To our knowledge, this level of capacity ranks among the highest reported for an industrial 21700-format cell."

"These results validate the strategic direction we have pursued since GEN1 and support the potential for advanced applications in electric vehicles, drones, and consumer electronics," added Dr. Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium.

Stakeholders seeking more detailed technical information on the results presented are invited to consult the following technical blog, which provides additional context supporting this release.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Internal capacity test results for a 21700-cell manufactured with GEN4 material by an industrial partner, under standard industry conditions (0.1C, 4.2V–2.5V, 25°C) compared to publicly available data. [2] https://www.molicel.com/inr-21700-m65a/, https://diy500amp.com/products/feb-21700-battery-cell-6500mah-13a-ultra-high-capacity-energy-cell, https://www.nitecore.fr/batterie-rechargeable-21700-haute-performance-capacite-6000mah-36v-c2x40494744, https://ir.amprius.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/124/amprius-ships-new-high-performance-6-3ah-silicon-anode-cylindrical-cell-to-fortune-500-company, https://imrbatteries.com/products/eve-58e-21700-5800mah-18a-battery

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

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