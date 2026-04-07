Neuroscale AI Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Bring Signal-Based, Agentic Recruiting to Enterprise AI Deployments

STERLING, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscale AI, the company behind Arbi, an agentic AI recruiting platform designed to turn talent acquisition into a measurable, repeatable system, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program. Now, customers leveraging HPE’s portfolio of integrated AI solutions can engage with Neuroscale AI to accelerate production-ready deployments of agentic recruiting workflows that are governed, secure, and built for enterprise scale.

Arbi transforms recruiting into a science by combining high-signal talent discovery, autonomous sourcing agents, and multi-channel outreach in a single system of action. Arbi helps teams reach the right talent with the right message at the right time; using precision filters around measurable achievements, real-time person and company signals, and analytics that connect outreach to interviews and hires. As a member of the HPE Unleash AI ecosystem, Neuroscale AI plans to work with HPE to validate and package deployment patterns for Arbi on HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory co-developed with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. This aligns with enterprise requirements for data residency, governance, and operational control, enabling organizations to run AI where their data lives and where compliance requirements demand.

“Recruiting today is fragmented and noisy. Teams are forced to stitch together point solutions, brittle integrations, and manual outreach; and the result is slower hiring and a worse candidate experience,” said Ishan Jadhwani, Founder & CEO at Neuroscale AI. “By joining HPE’s Unleash AI program, we’re making it easier for organizations to operationalize agentic recruiting workflows with the governance and security they need, while keeping the human element front and center.”

The HPE Unleash AI partner program is a curated ecosystem of innovative software providers working with HPE to deliver production-ready AI solutions. By joining this program, Neuroscale AI brings an enterprise-ready approach to talent sourcing and engagement, helping customers deploy AI agents and talent intelligence workflows in ways that are secure, controllable, and aligned with organizational policy. Key capabilities and benefits of Arbi within enterprise recruiting and talent acquisition include:

Signal-based talent discovery across 800M+ global profiles and 30+ integrated data sources, enabling teams to uncover relevant talent beyond inbound applications.

Autonomous sourcing and personalization agents that conduct deep candidate research, tailor outreach, and qualify talent at scale; without losing context or intent.

Multi-channel sequences that blend automation with humane personalization across email and social touchpoints to drive authentic engagement.

Real-time person and company signals natively integrated into outreach workflows so teams can time engagement when interest is highest.

Attribution and analytics out of the box, providing visibility into the leading and lagging indicators that drive replies, interviews, and hires.

Architected for enterprise adoption, with a focus on governance, security, and deployment flexibility to meet organizational requirements.





“The Unleash AI partner program brings together trusted innovators, helping customers move from AI experimentation to measurable outcomes,” said Robin Braun, vice president of AI business development for hybrid cloud at HPE. “Neuroscale AI’s work in agentic recruiting exemplifies how applied AI can deliver real business impact quickly and easily with production-ready solutions that take the legwork out.”

For more information about Neuroscale AI and Arbi, please visit www.neuroscale.ai.

About Neuroscale AI

Neuroscale AI is building Arbi, an AI recruiting platform that transforms talent acquisition into a science. Arbi helps organizations capture talent signals, deploy AI agents, and engage candidates with personalized outbound; replacing fragmented recruiting “stacks” with a single system designed to be measured, improved, and scaled. Neuroscale AI’s mission is to help the best companies win by hiring better, powered by Arbi.

Media Contact (Neuroscale AI)

PR Lead: Sayantani Nandy

Title: Chief Business Officer

Email: hello@neuroscale.ai

Phone: (703) 783-6327