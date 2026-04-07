Take 5 Oil Change Debuts in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Winchester shop at 1000 Berryville Ave., locally owned and operated by EB Partners. The new location marks the brand’s first shop in Frederick County, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Drivers keep choosing Take 5 because we make car care fast, simple, and easy to fit into everyday life,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “This new location in Winchester brings a service experience designed around real schedules — so drivers can get in, get out, and get back on the road with confidence.”

Take 5 Oil Change continues to scale its nationwide expansion as consumer demand grows for fast, transparent car care that fits into busy lifestyles. In fact, the majority of Take 5 locations are 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers based on verified customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in just about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“As franchise owners, we’re proud to bring the Take 5 Oil Change experience to Winchester and create a shop that puts convenience and transparency first,” said TC Ewing, Owner of EB Partners. “Our team is committed to making every visit simple and efficient — from the stay-in-your-car service to clear recommendations — so drivers can get back on the road with confidence.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Winchester

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a476731d-7be2-484a-9732-390c5201d0ab