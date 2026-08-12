Take 5 Oil Change Continues Ohio Growth with Two New Cincinnati-Area Locations

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of two new Cincinnati-area locations at 10558 Loveland Madeira Rd. in Loveland and 4639 Dixie Hwy. in Fairfield, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays at both locations, customers can stay in their cars and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“As more drivers across Greater Cincinnati seek convenient, reliable car maintenance, we’re proud to expand our footprint in this market,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “We’re committed to delivering a fast, friendly service experience and building relationships with both communities.”

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across over 1,400 locations nationwide.

"Every new Take 5 location we open brings fast, dependable, car care closer to local drivers," said Jessi Barreiro, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. "Expanding into Loveland and Fairfield is about helping these communities have a convenient, trusted option right in their backyard."

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.



New Take 5 Oil Change in Loveland







New Take 5 Oil Change in Fairfield





Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

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