Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Location in Salem, OR

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Salem shop at 3271 Lancaster Dr NE, locally owned and operated by Portland-based Cole Valley Partners. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Franchise openings like this one play an important role in their communities,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “Each Take 5 location creates jobs, supports local economies, and brings a service that helps drivers keep their vehicles running safely and reliably.”

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across over 1,400 locations nationwide.

"We chose Take 5 because the brand puts the customer first, and that aligned perfectly with how we want to do business in Salem," said Darrel Wright, Director of Operations at Cole Valley Partners. "The community deserves a car care option that's fast, friendly, and built around their lives — and that's what we're providing."

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com



Grand Opening Celebration at new Take 5 Oil Change in Salem

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7acfb84e-8097-4931-a82c-a82b918fc73b