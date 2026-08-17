Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Rogers, Minnesota Location

ROGERS, Minn., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Rogers shop at 13510 Rogers Drive. The shop is locally owned and operated by Garage Holdings LLC, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring two service bays, customers can stay comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"We believe great franchise growth and strong communities go hand in hand," said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. "This new location in Rogers creates employment opportunities and brings a trusted service that drivers can rely on day in and day out."

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across over 1,400 locations nationwide.

"We didn't just open a business — we made a commitment to the Rogers community," said Tim Eaton, Managing Director of Garage Holdings LLC. "Our goal is to be the place local drivers think of first when their car needs attention, because we've earned that trust through great service."

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.

New Take 5 Oil Change in Rogers

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d44fbcf-e725-4811-8178-00505e586cca