Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Shop in Newburgh, Indiana

NEWBURGH, Ind., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Newburgh shop at 8400 State Rd 66. The shop is owned and operated by Take 5 Carolinas, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can stay comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Every Take 5 location we open is an investment in people — the drivers we serve and the communities we’re a part of," said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. "We're proud of the role these shops play in strengthening local economies and being part of the community."

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. The franchise’s simple, stay-in-your-car model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build customer loyalty and support growth across over 1,400 locations nationwide.

“We’re excited to serve the Newburgh community and continue growing our presence in Indiana," said Austin Ponticelli, Managing Director - Indiana, Take 5 Carolinas. "We're proud to bring Take 5's fast, friendly oil change experience to Newburgh with a strong local team who is deeply committed to customer experience and people-first service.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Newburgh

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc1d5c16-5b69-4fbf-a75d-000c49df0b3d