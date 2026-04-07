ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 30-Mar-26 22,078 €1,132.46 €25,002,421 31-Mar-26 22,534 €1,109.32 €24,997,484 01-Apr-26 21,343 €1,166.96 €24,906,530 02-Apr-26 22,001 €1,140.56 €25,093,472 03-Apr-26 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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