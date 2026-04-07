Miovision Introduces Mateo™: First GenAI Agent for Traffic Engineering

First purpose-built GenAI Agent for intelligent mobility operations

Integrates natively with Miovision One platform to automate traffic network diagnostics

Reduces manual data analysis time from weeks to minutes through conversational interface



KITCHENER, Ontario, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision , the global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, announces the launch of Mateo™, the industry’s first purpose-built GenAI Agent for intelligent mobility. The intuitive AI solution transforms how traffic professionals analyze network data by converting complex datasets into actionable insights through natural language conversations.

Mateo addresses the critical challenge facing traffic departments worldwide. According to a National Cooperative Highway Research Program Study, 78% of traffic professionals report that modern performance measures require too much time to analyze and manage. By automating tedious data collection and cross-referencing multiple applications, Mateo enables traffic engineers to focus on high-impact engineering work rather than administrative reporting.

“Traffic professionals have long spent hours sifting through mountains of data when they’d prefer to be tackling real mobility challenges,” said Kurtis McBride, CEO of Miovision. “The Miovision GenAI Agent is the next step in our mission to transform ordinary intersections into intelligent systems that save time and empower traffic experts to work more proactively.”

By leveraging a reasoning engine powered by a Large Language Model (LLM) and a broad set of agentic tools, Mateo allows transportation teams to generate cohesive visual charts, maps, and safety metrics from complex, siloed data sources, as well as export executive-ready summaries that help decision makers clearly demonstrate the impact on people in their community. This allows traffic departments to move from defending budgets to quickly and easily demonstrating ROI on their investments through measurable improvements in safety and mobility.

"The technical breakthrough with the Miovision GenAI Agent lies in its ability to execute multi-step retrieval, reasoning, and data analysis to answer complex questions based on a city’s unique network data while following established traffic engineering standards. This is what truly separates it from general-purpose GenAI and basic chatbots," said Brent Rogerson, Director, Solutions Engineering, Miovision. "It also creates answers with an audit trail citing original data sources, ensuring high-confidence on how responses were made."

Mateo was first previewed at the ITS World Congress in Atlanta in August 2025, where Miovision gathered feedback from customers and partners before beginning extensive beta testing. The City of Coquitlam served as one of the primary beta partners, helping refine the GenAI agent's capabilities through real-world testing scenarios.

“At its most fundamental level, MATEO has saved us countless hours of complex data retrieval and analysis by leveraging generative AI and Miovision One. This efficiency alone makes the platform worthwhile, but its true value is in our ability to respond faster to complex queries and performance deficiencies. By synthesizing comprehensive results and insights in real-time, it has become an indispensable tool for maintaining a reliable traffic network," said Bernard Tung, Representative from the City of Coquitlam.

Following successful beta testing with the City of Coquitlam and other municipal partners, Miovision now brings Mateo to traffic departments worldwide. Integrated natively into the Miovision One ecosystem, Mateo synthesizes raw telemetry, hardware health, and safety metrics to provide instant root-cause analysis. The AI agent can reduce investigation time for citizen complaints or network alerts by up to 95 percent, transforming workflows that previously required weeks of manual analysis into seconds of conversational interaction.

Miovision plans to continue expanding Mateo capabilities with applications for traffic planning and engineering coming later this year, enabling a single, connected platform for continuous and temporary traffic data insights.

To learn more about Mateo and stay up-to-date on new releases, click here: miovision.com/mateo

About Miovision:

Founded in 2005, Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping cities enhance road efficiency, optimize traffic flow, and improve safety for all modes of transportation. Using connectivity, advanced sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, Miovision enables the orchestration of transportation systems and road networks. The company is also pioneering the industry’s first GenAI agent for traffic engineering, transforming complex mobility data into high-confidence, actionable insights. Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Miovision supports more than 5,000 customers in over 68 countries, providing cities with the insights and tools they need to proactively manage traffic.