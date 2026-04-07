TTEC Advances Its Commitments to Employee Well-Being and Environmental Stewardship in Its Latest Impact and Sustainability Report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience, today announced the release of its 2025-26 Impact and Sustainability Report highlighting meaningful progress across the company’s environmental, social, and governance priorities.

The report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable growth, employee well-being, environmental stewardship, and ethical governance, showcasing year-over-year progress in transparency and accountability, sustainability disclosure, and investments in the communities where the company operates.

“As we navigate rapid geopolitical shifts and evolving social needs, our commitment has moved beyond intent to impact,” said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO of TTEC. “By embedding sustainability principles across our operations, we are driving meaningful outcomes not just for our clients, but also for our employees, and the communities where we live and work.”

2025-26 Impact and Sustainability Report highlights include:

Expansion of TTEC’s learning and development ecosystem, including AI literacy, leadership development, and skills to support the future of work

Improved Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and EcoVadis scores and sustainability ratings, reflecting increased maturity in climate impact data collection, governance, and disclosure

Alignment with International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) IFRS S1 and S2 frameworks, advancing sustainability-related financial disclosures in line with global best practices

Multiple global awards for employee experience, leadership, and workplace culture

Evolution of TTEC’s Responsible AI Council to ensure ethical AI use, guided by principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, privacy, and human oversight

Investment in employees’ well-being through internal mobility programs, career development opportunities, and expanded mental health initiatives under the company’s “It’s OK” Global Mental Health Program

“We can’t thrive in a world that isn’t thriving,” said Margaret McLean, TTEC Chief Legal and Risk Officer and the executive sponsor for the company’s impact and sustainability initiatives. “By focusing our efforts on sustainable operations, community well-being, education, health and safety, and climate stewardship, we’re investing in the foundations that communities and businesses need to succeed.”

To learn more about TTEC’s impact and sustainability commitments, visit https://www.ttec.com/about-us/impact-and-sustainability-report.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's operational business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at ttec.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com