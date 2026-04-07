Vertex Advances AI-Powered Capabilities to Improve How Enterprises Execute Compliance

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise compliance technology for global commerce, today announced the next phase of its innovation strategy within the Vertex Cloud platform with new AI capabilities applied to improve how compliance work is executed as complexity continues to rise.

As regulatory demands accelerate, tax, finance, and IT teams are under pressure to move faster while maintaining accuracy, accountability, and audit readiness. Many compliance challenges require interpretation, not just automation, and depend on complete, connected data. Teams are increasingly expected to respond in near real time, often without clear visibility into how changes will ripple through downstream processes. When work spans multiple systems and manual processes, limited visibility increases risk, particularly when issues surface late and become costly to resolve.

Vertex applies AI to enable organizations to identify risk earlier and apply decisions more consistently across the compliance lifecycle. Rather than relying solely on static rules, Vertex brings structure and transparency to how decisions are executed, enabling teams to detect anomalies and evaluate how changes impact transactions and configurations earlier. This approach reduces rework and downstream disruption and delivers audit‑ready outcomes that are easier to review and defend. It also connects previously disconnected tasks into a more coordinated process while preserving transparency, human oversight, and accountability, backed by decades of domain expertise.

“Vertex is becoming an AI‑first company by design both in how we operate and in what we deliver to our customers,” said Christopher Young, CEO of Vertex. “We are moving beyond AI that simply assists people toward systems that can safely and transparently execute critical tax and compliance work. By embedding AI directly into live workflows like e‑invoicing, we reduce friction, accelerate execution, and uphold the rigor, auditability, and trust that enterprise environments demand. As regulatory complexity increases and enforcement moves closer to real time, our focus is on orchestrating work across systems so teams can move faster without compromising accuracy, governance, or accountability.”

Through continued investment in AI-driven capabilities applied across compliance workflows, the Company is improving how this work is carried out in practice, including:

Reducing effort and dependency on specialized skills. Teams complete complex compliance tasks faster by expressing intent in plain language when working with tax data and configurations, while maintaining a clear, auditable understanding of how outcomes are produced.

Teams complete complex compliance tasks faster by expressing intent in plain language when working with tax data and configurations, while maintaining a clear, auditable understanding of how outcomes are produced. Identifying issues earlier to reduce risk and rework . Signals across transactions, data quality, and configuration changes surface anomalies before they affect filings, strengthening audit readiness and reducing downstream disruption.

. Signals across transactions, data quality, and configuration changes surface anomalies before they affect filings, strengthening audit readiness and reducing downstream disruption. Improving consistency throughout the lifecycle . Shared intelligence across determination, returns, reconciliation, certificates, and tax close reduces handoffs and supports consistent execution from start to finish.

. Shared intelligence across determination, returns, reconciliation, certificates, and tax close reduces handoffs and supports consistent execution from start to finish. Maintaining transparency, governance, and human oversight. All AI-driven intelligence aligns with Vertex’s responsible AI principles, ensuring outcomes are explainable, reviewable, and validated by professionals within governed workflows before action is taken.





Looking ahead, IDC predicts that by 2027, companies that do not prioritize high-quality, AI-ready data will struggle scaling GenAI and agentic solutions, resulting in a 15% productivity loss according to IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Agentic Artificial Intelligence 2026 Predictions (IDC #US53860925, October 2025).

“As organizations move toward more AI-driven workflows, enterprises are looking to move faster without increasing risk,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC. “In complex business environments, platforms like Vertex Cloud help teams apply AI in ways that improve efficiency and decision-making while maintaining the governance, auditability and controls required at scale.”

To learn more about Vertex Cloud and its AI‑driven innovation, visit this page.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax and compliance technology for global commerce, combining deep domain expertise with advanced technologies and responsible AI to help businesses transact, comply, and grow with confidence. Powered by AI-driven tax automation, Vertex enables global enterprises to manage complex tax workflows with greater speed, accuracy, and agility. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex’s products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Vertex Company Contact:

Rachel Litcofsky | Manager, Public Relations

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Crivelli | VP, Investor Relations

investors@vertexinc.com