IP Strategy Highlights Aria’s Frontline K-Pop Release with RESCENE on Story

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”) today highlighted Aria Protocol’s partnership with RESCENE for the release of their new single “Busy Boy.”

The release marks the first newly issued music rights entering Aria’s ecosystem at launch, with royalties flowing to $APL token holders. By acquiring rights at the start of a song’s lifecycle, Aria introduces a new model for music ownership aligned with real-time cultural momentum.

This milestone demonstrates how the Story infrastructure supports transparent, rights-aligned ownership of entertainment IP from creation through monetization.

The Galantis remix of "Busy Boy," released on March 12, brings a GRAMMY award-winning producer into the collaboration, pairing one of K-pop's fastest-growing acts with an artist whose catalog has accumulated over 10 billion cumulative streams worldwide. RESCENE, which debuted in 2024 and now counts over 665,000 monthly Spotify listeners, represents the kind of high-velocity, globally oriented act that Aria is positioning its ecosystem around. The remix is distributed globally and demonstrates that newly released music, not just legacy catalogs, can be structured within a rights-aligned ownership framework from day one.

Aria's earlier $APL portfolio already includes royalties tied to songs performed by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and BLACKPINK. The RESCENE collaboration extends that track record by integrating a live, actively releasing artist into the ecosystem at the point of release rather than after the fact, with fan and investor participation built in from the start. Both moves reflect Aria's broader strategy of using Story's IP infrastructure to make music royalties liquid, transparent, and accessible to a global investor base.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, Aria demonstrates how frontline music IP can be transformed into a transparent, revenue-generating asset class aligned with real-time cultural demand.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.