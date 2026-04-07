YPrime Expands eCOA Platform with Participant Hub

MALVERN, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, a global leader in clinical trial technology delivering eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions, today announced the launch of the YPrime eCOA Participant Hub, featuring a new “For You” page, that delivers centralized study information and task visibility within the eCOA application.

Clinical trials experience average participant dropout rates of approximately 30%,¹ with even higher discontinuation in longer and more complex protocols. As study procedures and visit schedules increase, participant burden rises alongside them. When participants lack clear understanding of study expectations, adherence can decline—introducing missing data and increasing risk to endpoint reliability and study timelines.

The YPrime eCOA Participant Hub addresses these challenges by bringing structured study guidance directly into the participant experience. At the center of this capability is the “For You” Page, which provides centralized access to visit schedules, study education, task prioritization, and approved support materials within the eCOA app. The Participant Hub expands YPrime’s eCOA platform with a centralized engagement layer to help participants navigate study expectations with clarity and confidence.

“An informed participant is an engaged participant,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product and Operations Officer, eCOA, at YPrime. “Our new Participant Hub reflects the belief that reducing uncertainty and cognitive burden strengthens adherence and retention. With the ‘For You’ Page embedded directly in the eCOA app, participants have centralized access to protocol guidance, structured FAQs, training materials, and study information—helping them understand expectations throughout the study.”

eCOA Designed to Reduce Participant Burden and Strengthen Adherence

YPrime research shows that nearly half of participants (46%) report that having the importance of their participation clearly explained would help sustain their engagement, reinforcing the need for structured, accessible study education within the eCOA experience.² The YPrime Participant Hub provides clear explanation and establishes structured guidance that helps participants focus on prioritized daily tasks, view upcoming and historical visits in context, access clear study explanations, and find study information when needed.

“Delivering participant guidance within the clinical workflow helps participants stay informed, aligned, and engaged throughout the study,” said Aubrey Verna, Senior Product Director, eCOA at YPrime. “By embedding participant guidance directly within our eCOA app, we ensure that participants receive the right information at the right time, without introducing additional complexity for sponsors or site teams.”

YPrime eCOA has received numerous industry accolades for innovation and participant-focused design. In 2025, YPrime was named a Leader in the Everest Group eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment and was previously recognized as a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement by Everest Group. YPrime was recently honored by Clinical Trials Arena with Excellence Awards for the company’s AI-powered eCOA migration tool and ESG leadership.

YPrime will showcase the new Participant Hub at upcoming industry events and through an exclusive virtual preview in April. To request an invitation to the preview, visit www.yprime.com/ecoa-demo.

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances participant compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with dashboards for better decision-making. AI-supported eCOA localization accelerates globalization, while pre-validated and configurable eCOA and IRT deliver faster study startup with quality metrics above industry standards. Trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike, YPrime blends deep industry expertise and innovation to deliver reliable solutions. With nearly two decades of proven success, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime is your partner to solve clinical research challenges with certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com.

Media Contact

Grazia Mohren

Senior Vice President, Marketing, YPrime

marketing@yprime.com

Source:

1. Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD), cited in Clinical Leader, “Tufts Finds Substantial Net Benefits To Using Decentralized Trials,” July 28, 2022

2. YPrime Participant Engagement and User Experience Research, 2022

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1e563ef-ebee-4900-b5f2-f80f89966a46