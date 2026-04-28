YPrime Introduces AI-Powered eCOA Calculation Engine

MALVERN, Pa., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, a global leader in clinical trial technology delivering eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Calculation Engine, a new capability within its eCOA platform designed to standardize how study-specific calculation logic is defined during configuration and executed throughout the trial lifecycle.

As clinical trial protocols grow increasingly complex, calculations have become a critical component of study execution. From questionnaire scoring and eligibility criteria to compliance tracking and endpoint derivation, nearly every study requires some form of configured logic. Traditionally, building these calculations requires manual configuration, extensive validation cycles, and specialized technical expertise—introducing both delays and risk.

YPrime’s AI-powered Calculation Engine enables study teams to generate calculation logic conversationally within the YPrime eCOA Builder. Once configured, these calculations are executed throughout the study, transforming participant data into scored outcomes, derived endpoints, and operational insights. Instead of manually programming logic, study teams can describe the calculation in natural language. The system translates that input into a structured, traceable calculation model aligned to study data.

“At YPrime, we have been intentional with our use of AI, starting with real study builds, not theoretical use cases,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product & Operations Officer, eCOA, at YPrime. “By applying these capabilities internally, we’ve been able to pressure-test performance and refine outputs, so what we’re bringing to market is proven, reliable, and built to meet the standards our customers depend on, delivering validated AI capabilities that meet the quality, consistency, and reliability our customers expect.”



This launch reflects YPrime’s broader strategy to apply AI in targeted, high-impact areas of clinical trial execution—focusing on capabilities that enhance quality, reduce operational burden, and improve speed without introducing unnecessary risk or complexity.

Key capabilities include:

Natural language–driven configuration : Enables users to define questionnaire-based calculations during study build without requiring manual programming

: Enables users to define questionnaire-based calculations during study build without requiring manual programming Structured, execution-ready outputs: Generates standardized calculation models with defined formulas, variable mappings, and traceability to underlying questionnaire data

Generates standardized calculation models with defined formulas, variable mappings, and traceability to underlying questionnaire data Consistent runtime execution: Applies configured logic automatically as participant data is collected, ensuring accurate scoring and derived values throughout the study

Applies configured logic automatically as participant data is collected, ensuring accurate scoring and derived values throughout the study Reduced build time and rework: Accelerates configuration timelines while minimizing iterative revisions and downstream corrections

Accelerates configuration timelines while minimizing iterative revisions and downstream corrections Improved consistency and quality: Reduces variability in how protocol-defined calculations are interpreted and implemented across studies

Reduces variability in how protocol-defined calculations are interpreted and implemented across studies Embedded within workflows: Fully integrated within the YPrime eCOA platform without requiring additional tools or systems

“AI should not add another layer to manage,” added Aubrey Verna, Senior Product Director, eCOA, at YPrime. “It should remove steps, reduce ambiguity, and make systems easier to use. By embedding AI directly into our eCOA platform, we’re improving how critical study logic is defined—without changing how teams control, validate, and execute that logic throughout the trial.”

This latest innovation builds on YPrime’s expanding AI Intelligence portfolio, following the successful launch of its AI-powered migration capabilities, which have demonstrated measurable gains in speed and quality. Together, these advancements reflect a focused strategy: embedding AI directly into the core of study design and execution to reduce variability, accelerate timelines, and improve the integrity of clinical trial data.

The AI-powered Calculation Engine is now available as part of the YPrime eCOA platform. YPrime eCOA has received numerous industry accolades for innovation and participant-focused design. In 2025, YPrime was named a Leader in the Everest Group eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment and was previously recognized as a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement by Everest Group. YPrime was recently honored by Clinical Trials Arena with Excellence Awards for the company’s AI-powered eCOA migration tool and ESG leadership.

To learn more about YPrime’s eClinical solutions and AI Intelligence, visit www.yprime.com.

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances participant compliance through an intuitive app, streamlines site workflows through a powerful portal, integrates with connected devices, and provides sponsors with real-time data for informed decision-making. AI-supported eCOA localization accelerates globalization, while pre-validated and configurable eCOA, along with robust IRT capabilities, enable faster study startup with quality metrics above industry standards. Trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike, YPrime brings deep industry expertise to deliver reliable, scalable solutions. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime helps solve clinical research challenges with certainty. To learn more, visit www.yprime.com.

Media Contact

Grazia Mohren

Senior Vice President, Marketing, YPrime

marketing@yprime.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680c2f00-3464-45af-ae84-db7b81cef79f