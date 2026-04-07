CSG group Expands in Asia – $2.5 Billion Air Defense Contracts Confirm Its Global Strength

The CSG group, owned by Czech entrepreneur Michal Strnad, is reporting one of its largest non-European business successes since its founding and in the modern history of the Czech Republic. Through its company Excalibur International, it has concluded record contracts for the delivery of air defense systems worth nearly $2.5 billion for customers in Southeast Asia. This represents a breakthrough deal that confirms the growing influence of the Czech defense industry on global markets and positions CSG among key players in advanced air defense technologies.

The contracts include the delivery of complete batteries of multi-layer air defense systems of various ranges, which will utilize the world-renowned Tatra chassis. The project also includes a comprehensive package of services – from personnel training and logistical support to the supply of spare parts and infrastructure development. Excalibur International will also provide export financing for the project, offering the clients a complete turnkey solution. The orders will be implemented over the next four to five years.

These contracts are not only a commercial success – they also represent a strong signal that Czech industry can compete with the world’s largest players even in the field of air defense, where the most advanced and technologically demanding electronic and weapon systems are required. “Within the CSG group, Excalibur International operates, among other things, as a company focused on comprehensive air defense systems. These new contracts in the Asian region confirm the trust of our partners and build on the ongoing deliveries of these systems,” said Miloš Šivara, CEO of Excalibur International.

This latest business success was preceded by earlier major contracts of the CSG group in the region. One example is the MRAD (Medium Range Air Defense) project for the delivery of a medium-range air defense system, also for a customer in Southeast Asia, which has been underway in recent years. This year, the CSG group also concluded record contracts in the region for the supply of various versions of Patriot armored vehicles through Excalibur Army. In the same region, at the end of last year, the group also secured a significant contract for the supply of small-caliber ammunition, to be delivered by companies within the CSG Ammo+ division.

In recent years, the CSG group has been increasingly expanding its activities into the field of air defense systems and radar technologies. These include solutions optimized for the detection of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), responding to the dynamically changing nature of modern armed conflicts. This trend is also reflected in the current project of multi-layer air defense systems for customers in Southeast Asia.

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG.

More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com

Press service CSG

Andrej Čírtek, spokersperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz

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