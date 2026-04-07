Michelin: 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

 | Source: Michelin Michelin

                                                                             Clermont-Ferrand, April 7, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2025 Universal Registration Document

Michelin filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 3, 2026. It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

  • The 2025 Annual Financial Report;
  • The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026;
  • The Sustainability Statement;
  • The Duty of Care Plan;
  • The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026, as well as their fees;
  • The description of the share buyback program;
  • Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026.

Investor calendar

  • April 29, 2026        Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026 
  • May 22, 2026        Annual Shareholders Meeting
  • May 26, 2026        Ex-dividend date
  • May 28, 2026        Dividend payment date
  • July 27, 2026        First-half 2026 results
  • October 20, 2026        Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026

Contact details

Investor Relations

 

investor-relations@michelin.com

 

Guillaume Jullienne

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

 

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

 		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

 

groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com

 

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

Attachment


Attachments

20260407_Michelin_PR_URD 2025
GlobeNewswire

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