Clermont-Ferrand, April 7, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2025 Universal Registration Document

Michelin filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 3, 2026. It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The 2025 Annual Financial Report;

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026;

The Sustainability Statement;

The Duty of Care Plan;

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026, as well as their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026.





Investor calendar

April 29, 2026 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026

May 22, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date

May 28, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 27, 2026 First-half 2026 results

October 20, 2026 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

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