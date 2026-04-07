Bootstrapped Wedding Startup Founder Breaks Into Crunchbase’s Top 25 48 Hours After Launch

CHESAPEAKE, VA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just 48 hours, Bolen Bliss founder Zane Bolen broke into Crunchbase’s Top 25 as vendor listings on the newly launched platform already covered 60% of U.S. states. The rapid rise comes as Bolen Bliss enters the market with a different bet: serve multicultural couples directly and give vendors a lower-cost way to win visibility before legacy platforms price them out.

Bolen Bliss was bootstrapped by Carmen and Zane Bolen, who sold their house to fund the business. Carmen Bolen, the company’s CEO, is an immigrant from Colombia, and the company was built around a view of the wedding market the founders believe legacy platforms have ignored for too long.

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. newlyweds now marry across race or ethnicity, yet the biggest wedding platforms still treat multicultural couples like a niche instead of the future. At the same time, vendors are often charged heavily for visibility, and those costs eventually get pushed back onto couples already trying to manage an expensive wedding.

Bolen Bliss is taking direct aim at both problems. The platform is built to help couples find vendors who better fit their culture, traditions, language needs, and wedding vision, while giving vendors access to featured spots for less than $9 a month.

The model is simple and built to move fast: featured spots are finite, early visibility matters, and vendors who claim their market first gain an immediate positioning advantage. That combination of scarcity, lower cost, and a clearly underserved audience helped drive early traction out of the gate.

“We didn’t build Bolen Bliss to be another wedding directory,” said Zane Bolen, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Bolen Bliss. “The wedding industry changed. The biggest platforms didn’t.”

Two days after launch, vendor listings on the platform already covered 60% of U.S. states and generated enough visibility to push its founder into one of Crunchbase’s most-watched tiers. For a newly launched, bootstrapped wedding startup, that kind of early signal is rare.

Bolen Bliss is betting that the future of the wedding industry will belong to platforms that understand modern couples better, cost vendors less, and create stronger alignment between the two. The bigger question is not whether Bolen Bliss launched loudly. It is why the wedding industry left this much room for a new entrant to move this fast.

Media inquiries and interview requests:

Zane Bolen

Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer

Bolen Bliss

press@bolenbliss.com

bolenbliss.com

About Bolen Bliss

Bolen Bliss is a bootstrapped wedding platform founded by Carmen and Zane Bolen to help couples find vendors who better fit their culture, values, language needs, and wedding vision. The company is focused on serving multicultural couples while giving wedding vendors a more affordable path to visibility.