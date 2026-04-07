Agoyu Secures Patent for Groundbreaking AI-Powered Moving Cost Estimation Technology

DORADO, Puerto Rico, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agoyu , the AI-driven moving marketplace transforming how consumers estimate and book moves, today announced the issuance of a patent for its technology in real-time moving cost estimation and marketplace matching.

This newly granted patent strengthens Agoyu’s position as a leader in applying artificial intelligence to address long-standing issues in the moving industry, such as lengthy surveys and unpredictable fees and pricing. With this patent officially secured, Agoyu continues its mission to modernize the moving process by enhancing transparency, accuracy and choice for both consumers and moving professionals.

Agoyu’s platform allows users to upload video scans of their rooms and household items, which the company’s patented AI technology processes to generate an accurate inventory. The system then estimates weight and volume and provides users with up to 25 competitive quotes from licensed, vetted movers within minutes, a process that once took days or even weeks and lacked precision. Unlike other platforms Agoyu’s AI is open source, and publicly available for consumers to use and interact with.

“Our team set out to solve a major pain point in the moving industry by tackling slow and inaccurate estimates and fragmented processes,” said Bill Mulholland, Founder and CEO of Agoyu. “Securing this patent validates our AI-powered technology and reinforces Agoyu’s mission to digitize the moving industry while delivering a safer, more accurate and more efficient experience for both consumers and industry partners.”

The patented technology strengthens Agoyu’s ability to expand trust and efficiency across the relocation ecosystem. Consumers receive transparent, accurate costs with no hidden fees or surprises. Moving companies can access a larger customer base and streamline operations by eliminating in-person estimates. Meanwhile, corporations can leverage Agoyu’s technology to simplify employee relocation programs, improving both employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The patent solidifies Agoyu’s strategy of using AI automation to simplify and enhance the moving experience, ensuring that consumers can confidently choose the right service at the right price.

Learn more about Agoyu at www.agoyu.com. Users can receive moving quotes in minutes for free by downloading the Agoyu Moving app from the App Store or Google Play .

About Agoyu

Agoyu is a platform that leverages AI to bring speed, accuracy, and transparency to the moving industry. Agoyu allows consumers to instantly receive exact moving costs, compare vetted movers, and use a secure bidding system to find the best price, all while protecting their information. Headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Agoyu serves customers globally and is committed to eliminating inefficiency and confusion in the moving process.