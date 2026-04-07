project44 Launches Network Operations Agent to maintain visibility compliance and improve data accuracy

CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44 today introduced the Network Operations Agent, unifying AI-driven workflows that keep carriers connected, improve visibility accuracy and resolve data issues across its global logistics network. The agent brings these capabilities together into a coordinated system that operates continuously across its global logistics network.

In early deployments, the agent has reduced manual work by identifying data gaps, initiating targeted carrier engagement and resolving missing or unknown equipment IDs, incomplete milestone data and connectivity issues that previously required hours of manual coordination. This ensures shipment data remains complete, accurate and compliant across the network.

A step forward for the self-healing supply chain

AI-driven workflows already operate across project44’s network to manage connectivity and continuously improve shipment data quality at scale.

The Network Operations Agent brings these workflows together into a coordinated system that runs continuously across the network, replacing isolated tasks with a unified approach to managing visibility and data accuracy.

“project44 already delivers the most complete and connected visibility network in the market,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “Since launching our first AI agent in October 2024, we’ve deployed 29 AI-driven workflows to improve data quality, close visibility gaps and reduce manual effort. The Network Operations Agent brings those capabilities together, enabling customers to achieve more accurate, complete visibility with less manual effort than ever before.”

Embedded directly into network operations workflows

The Network Operations Agent operates directly within day-to-day network workflows, continuously monitoring shipment visibility, carrier connectivity and data completeness.

When issues are detected, the agent identifies the root cause and initiates targeted carrier engagement to resolve them across carriers and shipments in parallel.

“Within the first month of piloting project44’s AI agent, we saw measurable improvements in visibility across our carrier network,” said Ian Barber, Global Transport Manager at BAT. “The agent proactively identifies missing or invalid data and works directly with our carriers to resolve it around the clock, in their own language. It’s been a low-friction way to drive meaningful data quality gains.”

The Network Operations Agent:

Identifies shipments without an active visibility method and guide carriers to establish connectivity through telematics, API or mobile application

Detects and resolves missing or unknown equipment IDs by identifying formatting issues, onboarding telematics providers or establishing subcontractor connections

Restores incomplete visibility by sourcing missing milestones and closing gaps in shipment execution data





Together, these actions ensure shipment data remains complete, accurate and continuously compliant while network performance improves over time.

Powered by the world's largest, most accurate and real-time logistics data graph

The Network Operations Agent operates on project44’s logistics data graph, connecting more than 259,000 carriers and 1.5 billion shipments annually across 186 countries and territories. The platform processes more than 700 million logistics events each day, continuously validating and enriching carrier credentials, equipment records and shipment execution data.

This scale enables rapid identification of data gaps using historical patterns, carrier onboarding status and real-time shipment data, improving visibility accuracy and data completeness across the network.

Part of project44’s AI Agent Orchestration

The Network Operations Agent builds on project44’s broader AI agent orchestration capabilities already operating across the platform. Today, dozens of AI agent use cases support core workflows across the supply chain.

Agents have initiated nearly one million automated carrier communications to resolve visibility gaps and improve data accuracy across the network, while customer adoption of AI agents has increased more than 235 percent year over year.

The Network Operations Agent extends this orchestration framework into network management, enabling continuous improvement of visibility accuracy and data quality across carriers and shipments.

Automation built on governance and control

The Network Operations Agent operates within customer-defined guardrails, including outreach parameters, escalation thresholds and workflow configurations. Organizations maintain full control over when and how the agent engages while benefiting from automated execution at scale.

Every action is captured in a transparent workflow history, ensuring accountability and traceability while preserving human oversight of critical decisions all with the goal of deepening trust in the workflows taking shape.

Availability

The Network Operations Agent is now available globally within project44’s Decision Intelligence Platform for full truckload shipments. To request a demo, visit project44.com/get-a-demo .

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI turns fragmented logistics data into clear, confident decisions. Through AI Agent Orchestration, specialized agents then take action automatically at global scale. With intelligent transportation management, visibility, yard management, and e-commerce embedded in its Decision Intelligence Platform, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at www.project44.com .

Media Contact

Walker Sands, for project44

project44-pr@walkersands.com