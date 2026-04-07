PathAI and MedStar Health Announce Partnership to Deploy the AISight® Dx Digital Pathology Platform and Advanced AI Applications

BOSTON and COLUMBIA, Md., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered pathology solutions, and MedStar Health, a leading health system headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to deploy PathAI’s AISight® Dx1 Digital Pathology Platform and various AI algorithm products across the multi-site network.

AISight® Dx is PathAI’s cloud native digital pathology image management system designed to support laboratory workflows, clinical operations and research initiatives. It combines enterprise scale slide management, viewing, and collaboration with seamless AI integration to drive enhanced efficiency and improve speed and consistency. MedStar Health will also deploy algorithms, including ArtifactDetect and TumorDetect2, to further transform pathology workflows across their network of laboratories supporting over 40 pathologists.

“At MedStar Health, we are focused on scaling high-quality care across a large and growing health system, including a rapidly expanding outreach business, and digital pathology is a critical enabler of that mission,” Moira Larsen, MD, Physician Executive Director of MedStar Medical Group Pathology at MedStar Health. “By deploying AISight® Dx and advanced AI applications, we are modernizing our pathology infrastructure in a way that makes us more connected, more efficient, and better positioned to bring innovative diagnostics into everyday practice. This collaboration allows MedStar to lead in the adoption of digital and AI technology while maintaining our focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for the patients and communities we serve.”

The deployment of AISight Dx at scale builds upon MedStar Health’s participation in PathAI’s Early Access Program as well as prior research initiatives, including an independent validation of PathAI’s AIM-HER2 Breast algorithm. The partnership lays the groundwork for further collaboration as part of PathAI’s Precision Pathology Network, allowing MedStar Health to pursue joint research initiatives, generate real-world multimodal data, support clinical trials and biopharma partnerships, and co-develop advanced AI diagnostics.

“Digital pathology and AI are transforming how health systems generate insight and scale impact,” said Nick Brown, Chief Growth Officer of PathAI. “Through our collaboration with MedStar Health, we’re building a modern digital infrastructure that will accelerate innovation and future-proof MedStar’s pathology growth.”

1 AISight® Dx is FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the US and is CE‑IVD–marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

2 ArtifactDetect is a workflow tool on AISight Dx. TumorDetect is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pathai.com.

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar’s 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, ambulatory care and urgent care centers, and the MedStar Health Research Institute are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar trains more than 1,100 medical residents annually. MedStar Health’s patient-first philosophy combines care, compassion and clinical excellence with an emphasis on customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.medstarhealth.org/.

Company Contact

Liz Storti

Chief People Officer

elizabeth.storti@pathai.com

Media Contact

Owen Blaschak

LifeSci Communications

oblaschak@lifescicomms.com