EnWave Signs Research and Development License Agreement with Rhizome Food and Farming LLC, a Food Innovation Company Led by Michelin-Starred Chef Dan Barber

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a Research and Development License Agreement (“RDLA”) with Rhizome Food and Farming LLC (“Rhizome”), a North American food company led by renowned chef Dan Barber, a recipient of multiple Michelin Stars. Previously, Row 7, through its connection to Dan Barber, entered into a rental arrangement for a small scale 3.6kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration machine to support the development of innovative, chef-driven food products. Row 7 is not affiliated with Rhizome.

Pursuant to the RDLA requirements, Rhizome has purchased the 3.6kW REV™ machine for continued commercial product development. The RDLA grants broad rights to use EnWave’s REV™ technology for research and development activities, including collaboration with third-party food and agriculture companies regarding product and process development, as well as the production of limited volumes of commercial product for market trials.

By entering into the RDLA, Rhizome joins EnWave’s existing network of research and development partners, which includes institutions such as Cornell University, the Danish Technological Institute, QUT of Australia and CNTA in Spain. Each of these partners have acquired REV™ equipment to support collaboration with EnWave, leveraging the Company’s expertise and best practices to solve specific product-application challenges and accelerate innovation using vacuum-microwave dehydration technology. If Rhizome elects to scale successful concepts through its own dedicated manufacturing infrastructure, EnWave and Rhizome would expect to negotiate a full commercial license that reflects appropriate royalty-bearing terms.

Rhizome intends to use REV™ technology as a core tool within its culinary and agricultural research ecosystem to explore “moonshot” ideas in shelf stability, nutrient density and flavor, while de-risking future commercialization opportunities. This work will leverage their extensive network of chefs, scientists and industry collaborators.

About Rhizome

In 2025, Stone Barns and Blue Hill launched Rhizome Food and Farming LLC, a research and incubation company that conducts applied food-systems research to improve human and environmental health while giving equal weight to flavor. Rhizome combines Stone Barns’ expertise in regenerative agriculture and Blue Hill’s culinary innovation with the scientific capabilities of an external network of collaborators and researchers.

Rhizome’s R&D follows an iterative cycle of field evaluation, culinary testing, and nutritional analysis. This work generates two types of outputs: open-source research shared through media and academic publications, implementation support for industry, and commercial offerings such as products, licensed intellectual property, and consulting services.

Learn more at www.rhizome.food.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-six countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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