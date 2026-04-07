Car Buyers are Changing Lanes: CarGurus Reveals Where Consumers are Finding Value

Growing used car demand and surging interest in fuel-efficient vehicles are creating new opportunities for shoppers and dealers alike

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.¹, today released its Quarterly Review for Q1 2026, highlighting the key trends shaping the automotive market and where opportunities are emerging for car shoppers and dealers.

Affordability continues to drive consumer decision-making in 2026, with rising gas prices adding a new layer to considerations about the total cost of car ownership. Buyers are adapting by turning to nearly new used cars, fuel-efficient powertrains, and value-priced options. The result is a market with real momentum in several segments, even as new vehicle sales slow overall.

"Today’s consumers are being nimble, making carefully considered compromises to get into the vehicles they want at prices that work," said Kevin Roberts, Director of Economic and Market Intelligence at CarGurus. "Nearly new used vehicle sales are a bright spot this quarter as shoppers with a budget around $30,000 are now more open to lightly used models to expand their options — a smart move as the share of new cars available at that price point has dropped 60% over the last five years."

Key trends from the quarter include:

Nearly new hits the sweet spot: Sales of nearly new used cars, 2 years old or younger, jumped 24% year-over-year (YoY) in Q1, driving the majority of the used market's growth. The nearly new models with the largest YoY sales growth show where shoppers are gravitating: compact body styles with an average price well under $30,000. Top sellers include the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Compass, Kia K4, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra.

Sales of nearly new used cars, 2 years old or younger, jumped 24% year-over-year (YoY) in Q1, driving the majority of the used market's growth. The nearly new models with the largest YoY sales growth show where shoppers are gravitating: compact body styles with an average price well under $30,000. Top sellers include the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Compass, Kia K4, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra. Older models also drive demand: The other end of the age spectrum also showed strength this quarter for shoppers looking to stay closer to a $10,000 budget. Sales of 8- to 10-year-old models grew 4% YoY, and vehicles 11 years and older posted 7% growth.

The other end of the age spectrum also showed strength this quarter for shoppers looking to stay closer to a $10,000 budget. Sales of 8- to 10-year-old models grew 4% YoY, and vehicles 11 years and older posted 7% growth. Affordability pressures make their mark on new: New vehicle market days supply (MDS), a measure of supply in relation to the current sales pace, reached 73 days in March, well above the industry target of 60. Hybrids carry the tightest supply of any powertrain at just 47 days, and options under $30,000 are at about 63 days, a sign that demand is strongest where price and efficiency meet. Toyota’s Grand Highlander Hybrid, Sienna, Grand Highlander, RAV4, and Corolla Cross are the lowest supply models, all offering efficiency at more attainable prices.

New vehicle market days supply (MDS), a measure of supply in relation to the current sales pace, reached 73 days in March, well above the industry target of 60. Hybrids carry the tightest supply of any powertrain at just 47 days, and options under $30,000 are at about 63 days, a sign that demand is strongest where price and efficiency meet. Toyota’s Grand Highlander Hybrid, Sienna, Grand Highlander, RAV4, and Corolla Cross are the lowest supply models, all offering efficiency at more attainable prices. Fuel-efficient vehicles gain momentum: Rising gas prices are driving interest in more efficient powertrains. Over the last month, the share of views on CarGurus for new EV listings increased by 31%, while hybrids were up 16% (based on a rolling seven-day average). The share of used EV views jumped by 40%, and used hybrids were up by 17%. Used EV consideration has translated to demand, with sales up almost 30% YoY despite the expiration of federal tax credits. Affordable models led used EV sales growth, with the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Chevy Equinox EV, and Nissan Ariya seeing some of the biggest gains.

The full Q1 2026 Quarterly Review is available here with deeper insights on these findings.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .



1

Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q4 2025, U.S.

2Compared to Autotrader.com (YipitData July/August 2025), Cars.com,

TrueCar.com (YipitData as of September 30, 2025), and CARFAX (Joreca as of September 30, 2025).

3Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q4 2025, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.





Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com