Rover Reveals How Canadians Are Redefining Pet Parenthood Across Generations

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rover Group Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today released its 2026 Generational Pet Parenthood report. The findings reveal that while a love of pets is universal, the definition of “pet parenthood” varies across generations.

The report, based on a Rover survey of 1,000 Canadian pet parents, highlights a cultural shift driven by economic pressure and lifestyle preferences. Rover’s findings show that while 94% of pet parents agree that having a pet is essential for personal fulfillment, the role they play varies by age and stage of life.

“As the human–animal bond continues to evolve, we’re seeing pet parents become more intentional and proactive in how they care for their pets,” says Phil Tedeschi, professor and researcher on the human–animal bond. “Younger generations, in particular, are integrating pets more deeply into their daily lives and decision-making, while all generations continue to prioritize companionship and wellbeing.”

Key Relationship Differences

According to Rover’s report, the majority (82%) of Canadian pet parents agree their pet plays a meaningful role in their own wellbeing, with nearly 60% viewing their pet as a best friend while more than half see them as a child. Exactly what role pets play varies across generations:

Older pet parents, including Gen X and Boomers, are more likely to view pets as best friends, while Gen Z and Millennials increasingly see them as children.

Nearly half of younger pet parents view a pet as a good trial before having a human child, seeing them as a more affordable opportunity for love and caretaking while they build financial security.

Gen Z and Millennials are most likely to turn to their pets for emotional support, while Boomers are more likely to associate pets with physical wellbeing.



A Shared Rising Standard of Care

Rover’s report shows that while the emotional bond is universal, how pet parents are investing in their pet’s wellbeing is distinctly generational. Older pet parents are more likely to see a veterinarian only when necessary, while younger Canadians prefer a more proactive approach to pet care, including more frequent veterinary visits and increased investment in training, enrichment, and preventative care to support long-term wellbeing. At the same time, pet parents across all age groups are increasingly relying on a broader support network, reflecting the rise of a modern “pet care village” made up of veterinarians, trainers, sitters and walkers, and groomers.

Lifestyle Preferences by Generation

According to Rover survey data, Millennials are the most integrated pet parents, being the most likely generation to bring their pet with them on errands (42%), to pet friendly restaurants and bars (30%), and even to work (11%). These evolving expectations are also shaping how Canadians navigate busy, on-the-go lifestyles. In fact, 41% of Canadian pet parents say they have cancelled or modified travel plans due to lack of pet care, with Gen Z being most likely to skip a trip to care for their pet (49%).

The generational differences revealed in Rover’s report reinforce that the human-animal bond is evolving faster than ever. Rover is ready to support pet parents of every generation with access to the personalized, trusted care required to maintain their pet’s wellbeing. Full findings from the report are available at rover.com/ca/blog/pet-parenting-trends.

Methodology

Results are based on a Rover survey of 1,000 Canadian pet parents conducted in February 2026 via Pollfish. Respondents were asked about their pet care behaviours, emotional connection to their pets, and how pets influence their daily lives and decisions.

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada), Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and now training. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com.

Media Contact:

Ruby Gillett

Talk Shop Media

rover@talkshopmedia.com