Cat in a Flat Launches in Canada

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that Cat in a Flat , a specialized marketplace designed for cats, is now available in Canada. Now operating on Rover’s industry-leading technology platform, Cat in a Flat offers Canadian pet parents access to more trusted cat sitters, real-time updates during bookings, and protection through the Rover Guarantee.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Cats

From maintaining routines to minimizing stress, sitters on Cat in a Flat have experience tailored specifically for cats. This is especially important as 35% of cats in Canada are over eight years old, a life stage where consistency and familiarity become even more critical to their well-being. For most cats, remaining in their own home environment is essential.

“Cats are living longer than ever, which means more of them require age-specific care,” said Dr. Mikel Delgado, Cat Behaviour Expert on Rover’s Pet People Panel. “Older cats are more likely to need treatments like daily medication, insulin injections or specialized diets. Ensuring continuity of care in the familiar home environment, with someone who understands both health and behavioural needs, reduces a cat's stress and is essential to maintaining their quality of life.”

Growing Opportunity for Cat-Centric Care

Demand for cat-specific care is growing significantly in Canada. Cat-only bookings on Rover increased by 809% between January 2020 and December 2025, and more recently, by 11% year-over-year as of February 2026.

Cat ownership in Canada is at an all-time high:

Cats now outnumber dogs: As of 2024, there are approximately 8.9 million cats in Canada, compared to roughly 8.3 million dogs 1 .

As of 2024, there are approximately 8.9 million cats in Canada, compared to roughly 8.3 million dogs . Household popularity: 39.5% of Canadian households now include at least one cat, surpassing dog-having households (38%) 1 .

39.5% of Canadian households now include at least one cat, surpassing dog-having households (38%) . Market growth: The Canadian pet sitting market is projected to reach $320.1 million by 2030, with cats identified as the fastest-growing segment in the pet industry2.





“Bringing Cat in a Flat to Canada reinforces Rover’s commitment to serving the unique needs of every pet,” said Phil Katz, General Manager of Specialty Brands at Rover. “My own cats, Nova and Nox, have made it very clear to me that cats have unique care needs, and further investing in cat-centric care makes it easier for pet parents to find a sitter who meets their specific needs. At Rover, our mission has always been to make it easier for people to experience the unconditional love of a pet. Cat in a Flat was built with that same philosophy and together, we’re bringing unconditional love to more cat people.”

With a growing community of cat parents, Canada is a natural expansion for Cat in a Flat, meeting the rising demand for trusted, specialized care. Since its founding in 2014, the platform has served more than 150,000 cat parents and nearly one million cats, with sitters completing over 600,000 bookings across nine countries. Cat in a Flat’s nearly 60,000 available cat sitters average a 4.9 star rating with 99% of all bookings rated five stars.

By launching in Canada, it is now possible to find specialized care on Cat in a Flat in ten countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The expansion into Canada demonstrates Rover’s commitment to international growth and its focus on serving the unique needs of cats and the people who love them. For more information, visit catinaflat.ca .

About Cat in a Flat

Cat in a Flat's paw print started in London when it was founded in 2014. The company’s mission is to help cats stay in the comfort of their own homes by connecting cat parents with trusted, local, cat-loving sitters. Through an easy-to-use app and website, cat parents can browse nearby sitters, arrange a meet-and-greet, and book care that includes feeding, playtime, and regular updates. With a focus on safety and well-being, Cat in a Flat ensures cats receive personalized, reliable care, providing peace of mind for pet parents while they are away. Cat in a Flat was acquired by Rover Group in 2024. To learn more about Cat in a Flat visit catinaflat.com .

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada) Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and training. To learn more about Rover, please visit rover.com/ca .

Press Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

360-510-6365

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