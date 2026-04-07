Benchmark Wine Group Announces Best Sales Quarter in Company History

NAPA, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After reporting a record sales year in 2025, Benchmark Wine Group , the top rare wine reseller in the U.S., announced today that sales in the first quarter of 2026 were the best in its 24 years of operation.

“Benchmark’s broad selection of rare wines, celebrated customer service, dedicated team and industry-leading technology combined to give us the best year in company history in 2025,” said CEO David Parker. “The first quarter of 2026 saw further brisk growth, with Q1 2026 exceeding the same quarter in 2025 by about 14% and establishing a new all-time record total. The factors remain in place for further brisk growth as we expand our product availability, market visibility and technology in the coming year.”

While many wine retailers and producers are struggling in this market, Benchmark Wine Group recorded a leap into record territory last fall and the demand for the top quality rare and back vintage wine it specializes in hasn’t abated. In the past quarter, the company saw increased interest in all major wine categories it sells, most especially top Bordeaux, white Burgundy and Port. The company attributes its recent sales records to expanding market demand for rare wine and new programs and the technology the company employs to serve that market.

“Fundamentals driving growth include an expanding number of top trade accounts, with top rated restaurants now accounting for over 20% of our sales. Partnerships with leading wineries like FUTO Estate, technology providers such as CellarTracker!, and our industry affiliations, including with The National Association of Wine Retailers, have also contributed to our growth,” added Mikaela Haynes, VP of Sales, Marketing and Operations. “Despite reports that younger consumers are eschewing wine, sales to that group are increasing quickly as they discover the magic of perfectly aged wine in pristine condition, at competitive prices to new releases. Millennials remain our largest customer base – accounting for 30% of our dollar sales – but Gen Xer’s, Baby Boomers and, increasingly, Gen Zer’s, continue to join our large pool of loyal private clients.”

Buying rare and back vintage wine isn’t just for consumption; it is seen as an investment. “While the average rare wine we track has appreciated over 6% since the beginning of 2025, many categories of imported wines have increased 10-15% in that timeframe” said Peter Gibson, Editor of The Wine Market Journal . “Some wines have more than doubled in value in that period.”

“Over the long term, appreciation of key wines can be quite dramatic,” said Parker. “Benchmark Wine Group recently brought in a collection of the top Champagne Salon from the stellar 1988 vintage. It still had original price tags on it showing that the collector had paid $37 per bottle back in the early 1990’s. Those bottles have a retail value now of over $2000 each.”

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. It owns white glove specialty retailer The Wine Spectrum . To learn more about Benchmark Wine Group, visit www.benchmarkwine.com .

Press contacts:

Jamie Mayer

Finn Partners

benchmarkwine@finnpartners.com