Coder Ranks 15th on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced that it has been ranked 15th on the Inc. 5000 Southwest regional list of fastest growing private companies.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Coder was listed for its strong revenue and employee growth over the past two years.

Coder provides the infrastructure enterprises need to securely run and scale AI-powered software development. Its self-hosted platform enables developers and AI agents to work in isolated, policy-governed environments with built-in security and control. This allows organizations to operationalize AI safely while improving speed, efficiency, and cost.

“Ranking among the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest is a strong signal of where the software industry is headed,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “As organizations scale AI-driven software development to all employees, they’re realizing that traditional infrastructure can’t support the demands of autonomous agents and modern AI tools. Our growth reflects a broader shift toward secure, enterprise-controlled environments where anyone building software can operate AI with speed and accountability.”

Coder, along with the other companies on this year’s list, demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

This ranking comes on the heels of Coder's $90 million Series C funding round that was announced last week.

To request a demo of Coder, visit the website .

About Coder

Coder is the leading open-source platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

coder@lookleftmarketing.com