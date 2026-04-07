Cellution Biologics Inc. Announces Official Entry into the Ocular Market at ASCRS with the Launch of OptiCover™

ROSWELL, Ga., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellution Biologics Inc. today announced its official entry into the ocular market at the upcoming American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting, taking place April 10-13 in Washington, DC. At the event, the company will introduce OptiCover™, a next-generation amniotic graft intended for use as a protective covering for the ocular surface. The product is designed to support physicians in managing patients with ocular surface conditions, including those experiencing symptoms associated with dry eye.

OptiCover is the first shelf-stable, lyophilized amniotic graft containing HC-HA/PTX3 and retains native components of amniotic tissue. These components are part of the tissue’s inherent structure and contribute to its protective properties. By preserving these critical biologic components in a convenient shelf-stable format, OptiCover provides a protective covering for the ocular surface.

“Ocular surface disease and dry eye remain among the most common and frustrating conditions physicians manage every day,” said Shiva Arjunon, President of Cellution Biologics. “OptiCover was developed to address the real-world challenges clinicians face with existing solutions: awkward handling, storage limitations, and inconsistent results. Our goal was to deliver a graft that combines advanced biologic function with practical usability in the clinic.”

In addition to its biologic advantages, OptiCover provides superior handling characteristics to support simple, efficient in-office application. The graft’s structure allows physicians to place and position the membrane more easily during procedures, without creasing, helping streamline workflow and reduce the risk of abrasions so physicians can have more confidence and their patients can have a better experience.

Unlike some alternatives that require storage in specialized freezers at temperatures between -80°C and 4°C (-112°F to 39.2°F), OptiCover is shelf-stable, allowing practices to keep the graft readily available when patients require treatment. This eliminates logistical barriers and supports more efficient clinical decision-making and treatment delivery.

The graft’s HC-HA/PTX3 complex represents a key differentiator in the ocular biologics category. This matrix component, derived from the amniotic membrane, has been associated in published research with promoting tissue regeneration while reducing inflammation and scarring, critical factors in restoring ocular surface health.

Cellution Biologics Inc. is backed by decades of experience in regenerative biologics, providing access to an AATB-accredited tissue bank and enabling the delivery of high-quality amniotic grafts with strong clinical and economic value.

“ASCRS represents an exciting milestone for Cellution Biologics,” said Mr. Arjunon. “We are proud to introduce OptiCover and begin building partnerships with providers seeking advanced biologic solutions that are both clinically meaningful and practical to use in everyday practice.”

The company also confirmed that additional ocular innovations are currently in development, reflecting Cellution Biologics’ commitment to advancing regenerative solutions for ocular providers.

Physicians attending ASCRS are invited to visit Cellution Biologics at booth 2110 to learn more about OptiCover and the company’s expanding ocular product portfolio.

About Cellution Biologics Inc.

Cellution Biologics Inc. is a trusted partner in advanced human tissue-based products, driven by a commitment to innovation and a legacy of excellence in placental tissue banking. Leveraging our extensive expertise, we are committed to delivering high-quality grafts supported by clinical science, consistent supply, and innovation across multiple medical specialties.

Media Contact:

Jon Werner

Vice President – Marketing

Cellution Biologics

jon.w@cellutionbiologics.com

443-315-3344

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