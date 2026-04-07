HyOrc Secures Industrial Site and Accelerated Permitting Path for Portugal Green Methanol Project

HOUSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a developer of waste-to-fuel and advanced energy technologies, today announced that MO.RE.DA. Oils, Lda, a Portuguese industrial company, has joined the HyOrc Start Green Fuels, Lda joint venture, assuming the rights and obligations previously held by Start Lda. The ownership structure of the joint venture is as follows:

HyOrc Corporation – 50%

MO.RE.DA. Oils, Lda – 50%





MO.RE.DA. Oils owns an established industrial facility in Guilhabreu, Vila do Conde, Portugal, which is expected to host HyOrc’s planned Porto waste-to-methanol pilot plant. The facility already holds an industrial operating permit, providing the project with a significant regulatory advantage. Because the site is already licensed for industrial activity, the partners expect the project to proceed through a permit amendment process rather than a full greenfield permitting procedure, shortening the development timeline. The companies are also evaluating the possibility of initial operation under a pilot or demonstration license, allowing early deployment while full commercial permitting is completed.

HyOrc is currently advancing the technical verification and engineering preparation for the Porto pilot facility, including readiness of its 35-tonne-per-day RDF gasification system that will form the core of the project’s syngas production process. The Porto facility is intended to serve as the first commercial demonstration of HyOrc’s modular waste-to-methanol platform in Europe, converting processed municipal waste into synthesis gas for downstream methanol production.

HyOrc believes the combination of secured industrial infrastructure, an existing operating permit, and validated process equipment provides a strong foundation for commercially advancing the project.

“This alignment of the joint venture with the industrial site owner and an already permitted facility significantly strengthens the project’s path toward deployment,” said Reginald Fubara, Chief Executive Officer of HyOrc Corporation.

HyOrc is developing modular waste-to-methanol systems designed to convert municipal waste streams into renewable fuels for European energy and shipping markets.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.