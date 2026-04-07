HNL Lab Medicine Celebrates Preferred Partnership With Roche Diagnostics

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine today announced a preferred partnership with Roche Diagnostics.

This partnership aligns HNL Lab Medicine with an organization that shares its focus on innovation, operational excellence and advancing patient care. By investing in forward-thinking technologies and solutions, HNL Lab Medicine continues to enhance laboratory performance, improving speed, accuracy and the overall patient experience, and ensuring providers have the insights they need to deliver better outcomes.

Roche Diagnostics develops and produces medical tests and digital solutions that provide insights to help healthcare professionals make informed clinical decisions. With a strong commitment to science-driven innovation, operational simplicity, and patient-centric partnerships, Roche is a global leader in diagnostics and a pioneer in personalized healthcare across disease areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiometabolic, infectious diseases, women’s health, and diabetes management.

Roche’s laboratory solutions are designed to help laboratories maximize staff efficiency, reduce turnaround times for critical tests, standardize operations and minimize waste while supporting sustainability goals. Each year, HNL Lab Medicine processes approximately 5.6 million specimens, delivering more than 63 million lab results across its network of more than 50 patient service centers and 31 acute care laboratories. With 99% of in-house test results delivered within 24 hours, HNL Lab Medicine provides timely, high-quality diagnostic insights. In vitro diagnostics — tests performed using blood, tissue, or urine — supported by Roche’s diagnostic solutions, are part of an estimated 70% of healthcare decisions across a patient’s healthcare journey.

“The lab industry continues to encounter many new and often unpredictable challenges, making it important to have strong and reliable partnerships,” said Warren W. Erdmann, chief operating officer, HNL Lab Medicine. “The essence behind our preferred partnership recognition is to foster long-term alignment with partners we trust, enabling us to address these challenges together. By working closely with our valued partners, we can find mutually beneficial solutions, offer flexibility when needed, and collaborate to achieve win-win successes.”

“HNL Lab Medicine is a growth lab, and with many new and exciting opportunities emerging, we believe that our success is deeply intertwined with the contributions and support of our partners. We are committed to enabling and sharing in that success, reinforcing that we cannot move forward without those who bring value to our collaborative efforts.”

To learn more about HNL Lab Medicine and its services, visit www.hnl.com or follow HNL Lab Medicine on social media.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for more than 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine operates more than 50 patient service centers and maintains 31 acute care laboratories within partner hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team includes more than 2,000 employees, including over 100 pathologists and scientific directors, all dedicated to providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients can be diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow HNL Lab Medicine on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

leanne.anderson@hnl.com

484-425-5047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42861c3a-c5c7-43f3-a930-151da8bec715