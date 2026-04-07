SUCCESS® Magazine Celebrates Resilience With the Voices, Stories, and Tools to Help You Bounce Back

DALLAS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine proudly releases its May/June 2026 print issue dedicated to the vital theme of Resilience, supported by profound insights from cover star Tim Storey, alongside tactical advice from positive psychology expert Jill Schulman, Navy SEAL veteran Brent Gleeson, and Caveman Coffee Co. co-owner Jack Osbourne.

For today’s consumer, the topic of resilience is more relevant than ever. Whether navigating a shifting economy or seeking personal wellness, the ability to maintain balance is the ultimate competitive advantage. The premise behind the Resilience issue is to highlight those who are fostering grit in their communities, driving innovation through hardship, and providing the road map for individuals to lead more extraordinary, balanced lives.

“To truly thrive today, one must cultivate resilience across every pillar of life. From our professional ventures to the communities we build,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief of SUCCESS magazine. “This issue highlights the diverse ways leaders like Tim Storey and Nina Magon find strength and balance. We are dedicated to showing our readers that whether they are pivoting in their careers or their personal lives, they have the internal compass necessary to navigate any change.”

What’s Inside

Leading the conversation is cover talent Tim Storey, a world-renowned inspirational speaker, coach, and author. In his cover story, “Tim Storey’s Mission,” Storey discusses his latest venture, Leading With Love, which focuses on helping individuals regain their footing in a chaotic world.

The May/June issue expands on this theme by providing consumers with diverse perspectives on how to implement resilience across various sectors of life:

A New Compass: Entrepreneur and media personality Jack Osbourne opens up about his latest ventures, including Caveman Coffee Co. and his podcast, Trying Not to Die, illustrating how a resilient mindset can fuel successful business pivots.

Entrepreneur and media personality Jack Osbourne opens up about his latest ventures, including Caveman Coffee Co. and his podcast, Trying Not to Die, illustrating how a resilient mindset can fuel successful business pivots. Resilience Before Reaction: Positive psychology expert Jill Schulman shares science-backed insights on how bravery is built by intentionally seeking discomfort.

Positive psychology expert Jill Schulman shares science-backed insights on how bravery is built by intentionally seeking discomfort. Third Space Charm: An exploration of how a local London night cafe created a viral “third space,” emphasizing the importance of community connection as a pillar of personal and societal resilience. And much more.



How to Access

The May/June print edition of SUCCESS® is available at major newsstands and bookstores nationwide. To experience the interactive version and join a community of high-achievers, visit SUCCESS.com to purchase.

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

jazzlyn.torres@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Labs™, SUCCESS Coaching™, SUCCESS® Events, and JimRohn.com —blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/238f67b7-c9c1-4b60-8520-2f4db136c756