SUCCESS® Magazine’s Latest Issue Explores Beauty Through Authenticity

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its September/October 2026 issue, SUCCESS® turns its attention to Beauty, spotlighting Daisy Fuentes and the lessons she's learned from a career built on adaptability and authenticity.

In the cover story, "MTV to Mogul," Fuentes reflects on building a multifaceted career by embracing change and trusting her instincts. From one of television's most recognizable personalities to creating successful business ventures, Fuentes shares the lessons she's learned about evolving with purpose while staying grounded in who she is.

"My definition of success now has changed. It's having options, having freedom and having choices," she adds.

The issue examines beauty from multiple perspectives, exploring confidence, leadership, wellness, creativity and the ways people shape meaningful lives and careers.

What's Inside:

Battle Your 'Brain Bully' (p. 16)

Communication expert Lynn Smith, founder and CEO of Lynn Smith Media & Communications, shares tips for quieting self-defeating thoughts and developing the mindset to communicate with confidence and clarity.

Pritika Swarup (p. 24)

The founder and CEO of Prakti Beauty offers a behind-the-scenes look at her daily routine, revealing how she balances entrepreneurship, wellness and intentional living while leading a growing beauty brand.

The Right Fit (p. 48)

Jeremy Tahari discusses stepping into the leadership role of an iconic fashion company founded by his father. He shares how he's honoring the brand's legacy while preparing it for a new generation of consumers.

That intersection of fashion and entrepreneurship is one SUCCESS® Managing Director Glenn Sanford knows well, "From the time I read, Dress for SUCCESS by John T. Malloy, I wasn't dressing for who I was at 18. I was dressing for the person I wanted to become and that mindset still applies whether we're talking about style, brand or professional presence."

The new issue also features insights from digital creator Aditya Madiraju, known to millions as "The Makeup Nerd," and Jørgen Jørgensen, fourth-generation owner and CEO of outdoor apparel company Norrøna and much more!

How to Access

The Beauty edition of SUCCESS® is available at major newsstands, digital platforms and bookstores nationwide. To experience the interactive version and join a community of high-achievers, visit SUCCESS.com to purchase.

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

jazzlyn.torres@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Coaching™, SUCCESS® Events, and JimRohn.com —blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f0094ff-66c8-46ed-bb3b-1a25d9bcac4e