Byline Bank Honored as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank has been recognized as a Best-in-Class Employer, as outlined in Gallagher's 2025 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey, for implementing effective strategies and achieving measurable outcomes, such as cost reductions and enhanced employee well-being. This prestigious honor underscores Byline’s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees thrive through innovative strategies that prioritize health, financial confidence and career growth—all while maintaining a sustainable cost structure.

A workplace that inspires

Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer designation serves as a testament to Byline’s people-first approach. It communicates to both current and prospective employees our dedication to their well-being and professional success.

“One of Byline’s core values is that our people are our greatest asset. With the goal of attracting, retaining and developing top talent, we believe in providing a comprehensive pay and benefits package that encourages work-life harmony and supports career development for all employees,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank.

What makes Byline Bank best in class?

Gallagher’s rigorous evaluation process assessed organizations across several critical areas, and Byline excelled in:

Planning horizons for benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of the well-being strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Degree of retirement planning support provided

Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year





“When employees feel valued, supported and connected, they perform at their best—driving positivity, retention, and overall business prosperity,” said John Tournet, U.S. CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division. “This proactive approach to people strategy is what makes Byline Bank a true Best-in-Class Employer.”

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher's U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher’s 2025 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.6 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is a top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2025. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook , X , LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c484102-e5aa-4ae7-a5d5-a19539fd335b