El Septimo Unveils Mi Familia

Los Angeles, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva proudly announces the release of “Mi Familia,” an ultra-exclusive and deeply personal cigar collection created by CEO Zaya Younan. This remarkable launch is a tribute to the foundation of the cigar industry—family, legacy, and tradition—and represents one of the most unique introductions ever brought to market. Limited to only 1,000 boxes worldwide and produced only once, “Mi Familia” is not simply a release; it is a legacy captured in its purest form.

Each box of Mi Familia contains 20 ultra-premium cigars, bringing together five completely different blends, five distinct Vitolas, and two refined wrappers, all united into one perfectly curated collection. Every cigar is personally dedicated to a member of Zaya Younan’s family—his wife and four children—making this collection unlike anything ever created in the history of the cigar industry. More than a selection, this is a composition of meaning, craftsmanship, and emotion, where each cigar tells its own story while contributing to a greater legacy. Within this single box, the customer will experience the very best of everything the cigar industry has to offer—from blend diversity and construction to aging, balance, and refinement. For this collection we used the best tobacco that comes from Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Peru and Honduras. The tobacco is aged 5 to 10 years and has gone to ripple fermentation to free the products from any ammonia and nitrate to enhance the quality and experience of smoking.

The collection begins with Zaya Younan wife of 35 years, Sherry Younan. Represented by an elegant Lancero (7 ½ x 40) in a silky Connecticut wrapper, embodying grace, beauty, and the guiding force behind the family. Daniel, the eldest son, is expressed through a commanding Churchill (7 x 47) in a rich Maduro wrapper, symbolizing leadership, strength, and presence. William, the foundation of the family, is crafted as a bold Toro (6 x 54) in Connecticut, reflecting stability, depth, and resilience. Alexandra, the soul of the family, is presented in a luxurious Grand Robusto (5 x 56) in Maduro, capturing elegance, complexity, and emotional depth. Finally, Andrew, the spirit of the next generation, is brought to life in a vibrant Robusto (5 x 52) in Connecticut, representing energy, ambition, and the future.

What sets El Septimo apart—and what makes “Mi Familia” truly exceptional—is its unwavering commitment to engineering, precision, and time, not just tradition. Unlike most cigar makers, El Septimo uses Double Grade A tobacco, extended fermentation processes far beyond industry standards, and long-term aging of 5 to 15 years, resulting in a cleaner, smoother, and more refined smoking experience with no impurities such as ammonia or nitrates. This dedication to science, process, and quality control ensures that every cigar delivers a perfectly balanced profile of cocoa, espresso, roasted nuts, spice, and subtle sweetness, with a consistency rarely achieved in the industry.

“Mi Familia” is designed not only as a product, but as a moment of anticipation—a collection that retailers, collectors, and cigar enthusiasts will seek before it even reaches the shelves. With its extreme scarcity, emotional storytelling, and unmatched quality, it stands as one of the most compelling releases ever introduced to the premium cigar market.

“Mi Familia is not just a cigar collection—it is my life, my story, and my legacy,” said Zaya Younan. “In this industry, everything begins with family. This collection is my tribute to that truth.”

The Mi Familia Collection will make its global debut at the 2026 PCA Trade Show in April, where it is expected to become one of the most talked-about and sought-after releases of the year. You can purchase the Collection upon its release here: https://el-septimo.com/shop/cigars/mi-familia-limited-edition/.

ABOUT EL SEPTIMO

El Septimo Geneva is one of the world’s fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar companies, redefining the cigar industry through innovation, precision, and uncompromising quality. Since its acquisition in 2020 by entrepreneur Zaya Younan, the company has experienced extraordinary global expansion and today operates in over 50 countries and more than 2,054 cities worldwide, making it one of the most widely distributed luxury cigar brands in the world. El Septimo offers a portfolio of over 60 distinct cigar blends, and in just a few short years has introduced more than 40 new cigars, each developed with a level of creativity and technical precision unmatched in the industry.

What truly differentiates El Septimo is its fully integrated luxury approach—the company not only produces some of the finest cigars in the world, but also designs and manufactures a complete ecosystem of cigar accessories, including cutters, lighters, humidors, ashtrays, and luxury carrying cases, positioning itself as the only cigar brand operating at the level of a global luxury house. Backed by the strength of the $7.5 billion private investment group, Younan Company, El Septimo combines scale, innovation, and financial power to lead the next generation of premium cigars. Its products and rapid rise have been recognized and featured by some of the world’s most influential luxury publications, consistently highlighting El Septimo as the fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar company and a creator of some of the most sought-after cigars in the world today.

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