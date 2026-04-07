7 April 2026

LSE Code: 2UKS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 2X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00B94QKF15

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from GBp 200 to GBp 20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 18 February 2026 and the notice of correction dated 23 February 2026, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 7 April 2026.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 7 April 2026.

Attachment