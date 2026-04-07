Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

7 April 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on the 2 April 2026, Michael Clyne, a person closely associated with Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 1,461 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Clyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with Janine Nicholls (Non-Executive Director)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence


GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£13.621,461
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,461

£13.62
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-02

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


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