ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

31 July 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 30 July 2026 that Jane Tufnell, Chair, transferred 4,362 ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) from a General Investment Account (“GIA”) to a Self-Invested Personal Pension (“SIPP”).

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jane Tufnell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares from GIA Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £14.20 4,362 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction)



e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares into SIPP c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £14.20 4,362 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction)



e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344