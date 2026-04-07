MSI Premium Outdoor Surfaces Featured at 2026 Southeastern Designer Showhouse

ORANGE, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is proud to be featured in the prestigious 2026 Southeastern Designer Showhouse in Atlanta. This highly anticipated annual event, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, brings together top designers and industry leaders to create a one-of-a-kind luxury residence, benefiting Solidarity Sandy Springs.

Located in the cherished Chastain Park neighborhood, the 2026 Southeastern Designer Showhouse is a thoughtfully designed “forever home” that blends elegance, comfort, and functionality for every stage of life.

Luxury Landscape Designer Lucinda Bray, founder of Foralis Garden Design, brought this breathtaking outdoor oasis to life using MSI materials to transform the poolside into a true statement of elegance and design. In close collaboration with architect Linda MacArthur, every detail of this nearly 8,750-square-foot European transitional home was thoughtfully imagined and flawlessly executed. Built by Hask Custom Homes, this stunning residence stands as a leading showcase of craftsmanship, innovation, and elevated living.

MSI is excited to contribute to the home’s exceptional outdoor living spaces with a curated selection of premium products, including:





“We’re incredibly honored to have our materials featured in such a highly visited and sought-after show home where every surface tells a story of beauty, intention, and timeless style,” said Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design at MSI. “From indoor surfaces to outdoor hardscaping, MSI provides a full suite of solutions to help bring a showhome of this magnitude to completion.”

Event Details:

Dates: April 16 – May 10, 2026

Location: 4881 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Hours:

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays



Guests are invited to tour the home throughout the month-long event and experience firsthand the latest in residential design, architecture, and premier surface solutions. It’s more than just a home. It’s an experience.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI’s complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com .

Find us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec99d32-3851-4d14-8cde-92203475b7e2