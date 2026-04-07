BROAD ARROW BRINGS EXCLUSIVE MODERN PORSCHE AND RUF MARVELS TO ANNUAL AUCTION AT AIR|WATER

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has revealed featured entries in exceptional colors for its third annual Porsche Air|Water Auction, held in partnership with the Air|Water experiential event. Set for April 25 at The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, the exclusive auction will present more than 50 desirable Porsches and over 20 lots of Porsche memorabilia and collectibles for sale.

Featured highlights of the one-day sale are led by an eye-catching example of the superlative Porsche hypercar, a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package (Estimate: $4,500,000 - $5,500,000). Limitation number 048 is the singular Paint to Sample Riviera Blue 918 Spyder equipped with the weight-saving Weissach package delivered to North America, featuring a Black interior with Silver piping. Entering production in 2013, the Porsche 918 remains every bit as compelling today as it was when revealed, one of the “holy trinity” hypercars from Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren, pushing the limits of performance as sustainably and efficiently as possible and setting the bar for the hybrid-electric performance models of today. A mid-engine 4.6-liter, dry sump V8 combined with two electric motors, one each driving front and rear wheels produces a total output of 887 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 944 lb-ft of torque in seventh gear. That power is transmitted through a lightning-fast dual-clutch, seven-speed PDK transmission.

This particular car is finished in Paint to Sample (PTS) Riviera Blue, a non-metallic hue described by Porsche as “vibrant shade of light blue inspired by the brilliant blue waters of the Italian and French Riviera coasts”. The refreshing color is a perfect match for the Spyder’s removable carbon fiber roof panels that encourage al fresco driving. Porsche has always ensured that high performance and luxury go hand-in-hand, and the 918 Spyder is no different. The well-equipped interior features Black leather upholstery with optional Carbon Floor Mats with Silver Piping, Seat Belts with Accent Stripes in Silver, Burmester High-End Surround Sound Audio System, Automatic Air Conditioning and HomeLink System. Furthermore, through Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program it received its exterior finishes as well as $7,200 in desirable Custom Tailoring (CXX). Offered with only 1,267 miles at the time of cataloging and fresh from a recent Major Service at Porsche Woodland Hills, this is a spectacular example worthy of today’s most discerning collections.

The 918 is complemented by another special Porsche halo car, a 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa, chassis number WP0ZZZ95ZJS900153 (Estimate: $3,200,000 - $3,600,000). This fantastic example of Porsche’s first supercar has been reimagined by Canepa as a 959 SC in striking Viper Green over brown leather. Fitted with the full suite of Canepa “Stage III” upgrades to produce up to 850 horsepower on E85 fuel, this 1980s supercar offers modern hypercar performance, boasting zero-to-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and a 230-mph top speed. Showing just over 1,300 miles since its transformation from Canepa, this sought-after supercar is sure to turn heads at Broad Arrow’s Air|Water Auction this month.

Joining the Porsches is a highly exclusive, made-to-order, modern RUF supercar, a 2025 RUF SCR (Estimate: $1,900,000 - $2,300,000). Paying tribute to the original SCR that helped establish RUF’s reputation some four decades earlier, each modern SCR is built individually to customer specification. The SCR is a ground-up RUF design in every meaningful sense. Its structure is entirely engineered from scratch and not a "body in white” supplied by Porsche. It consists of a carbon-fiber monocoque with front and rear spaceframes bonded to the central tub and an integrated roll cage fabricated from high-strength steel. The aerodynamically optimized carbon-fiber bodywork evokes the silhouette of the air-cooled 911 while concealing engineering that owes nothing to Stuttgart. The stunning design is powered by a 510-horsepower naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, delivering 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 199-mph top speed through rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual gearbox, and a limited-slip differential delivering a pure, tactile driving experience.

The SCR is the clearest expression yet of what RUF is capable of when given a blank sheet of paper. Chassis 06025 presents that philosophy in one of the most arresting configurations yet completed, finished in vivid Paint to Sample Türkisblau (Turkish Blue) complemented by matte Titanium Grey 19-inch forged center-lock five-spoke RUF wheels over a RUF Black Nappa leather interior with black stitching, accented by carbon-fiber trim and Türkisblau embroidery. The car’s careful assembly is documented by a comprehensive digital file of build images, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship involved in creating one of Pfaffenhausen’s most exclusive modern cars. As a highly exclusive, made-to-order RUF offered at Broad Arrow’s Porsche Air|Water Auction in like-new condition with delivery mileage, chassis 06025 is surely among the most collectible RUF automobiles to reach the market in recent memory.

“Today’s younger and most active car collectors are after the best, most exclusive examples of modern performance icons,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow. “The Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, the 959 SC, and the RUF SCR fit this bill, offering the ultimate in performance and luxury from two of the hobby’s most renowned and most collectible brands. These are all low-mileage, pristine examples in exceptional colors, factors that continue to draw eyes and premium results. We look forward to finding these and the entire selection of fantastic cars on offer a new home at Air|Water amongst the passionate Porsche community.”

Additional highlights for Broad Arrow’s 2026 Porsche Air|Water Auction include highly sought-after models from the Porsche restomod and tuning manufacturer realm. A 1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer known as the “Lindsey Commission” (Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,300,000) offers purposeful perfection for the road, inspired by the feeling of the track. Founded in 2009 by Rob Dickinson, Singer Vehicle Design has redefined what it means to restore and reimagine the Porsche 911. Guided by Dickinson’s philosophy that “Everything is important,” the Classic model represents the purist vision of Singer’s fusion of heritage and modern engineering. This particular car was formerly known as the Auburn Commission and was recently returned to Singer and reborn as the “Lindsey Commission”. Elegant details like a custom Light Ivory exterior, a Cumin leather interior, and Nickel-finished trim throughout are complemented by an Ed Pink-built 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six, delivering all-wheel-drive through a six-speed manual transmission. The Lindsey Commission proves that some of Singer’s most restrained work may also be its most captivating.

Finally, a 2007 RUF Rt12 (Estimate: $700,000 - $800,000) rounds out the group, offering a rare example of RUF Automobile’s first true ground-up design. Chassis number W09BD03867PR06089 is one of approximately 57 Rt12s delivered in the model’s five-year production run, and the only example finished in Carrara White over trim-to-sample BMW M Sport Red leather. Heavily optioned with the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter 650-horsepower engine, six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and more, the Rt12 has seen just three owners and 3,233 miles covered from new.

An updated list of all Porsches and Porsche memorabilia set for Broad Arrow’s 2026 Porsche Air|Water Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780.

Members of the press on official editorial assignment, along with qualified content creators, are invited to apply for media credentials to attend Broad Arrow’s Porsche Air|Water preview and auction by writing to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments