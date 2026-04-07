Modern Comfort Meets Natural Calm at the Marlowe Corinth Groves

CORINTH, TX, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development and management of real estate, today announced that Marlowe Corinth Groves, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, is now open and welcoming residents.

Marlowe Corinth Groves provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

“Marlowe Corinth Groves is a special community that offers the tranquility of the outdoors with the city just moments away,” Kendall Hatch, Director of Development for Greystar, said. “This new community allows residents to enjoy nature without sacrificing the convenience of nearby retail and easy access to commuter routes.”

Marlowe Corinth Grove’s 382 residences are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that range from 530 sq. ft to 1,776 sq. ft. In-home amenities include:





Pre-installed high-speed Wi-Fi

Keyless door entry

Smart thermostats

Granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Spa-inspired showers

Linen closets

Full-sized washer and dryer

Select homes will feature pet yards, wine fridges, prep islands, and personal patios or balconies.

The community features nature paths shaded by mature tree canopies that create a peaceful environment throughout the area. It also features:





Community-wide Wi-Fi

Resident lounge with ping pong

Business center and personal conference rooms

Fitness center and outdoor fitness station

Resort-style swimming poolSundeck with cabanas

Outdoor kitchen for grilling and dining

Lawn space

Bark park

EV charging

Elevators

Air-conditioned interior hallways

Marlowe Corinth Groves is in an ideal location near The Commons at Agora, a beautifully maintained community park with scenic trails, open green spaces and play areas. The community is conveniently located near Buc-ee’s and a variety of major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, Aldi, Kroger, Total Wine, Best Buy, and the Golden Triangle Mall. It also offers easy access to Medical City Denton and the University of North Texas.

For more information, please visit www.marlowecorinthgroves.com, or call 940-334-5411.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415