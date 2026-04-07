Nutanix Delivers Complete Platform for the Agentic AI Era

New capabilities for Agentic AI infrastructure will enable enterprises and neoclouds to optimize, govern, and accelerate Agentic AI use cases

Growing ecosystem of infrastructure, cloud, and service providers empower customers with choice and control

Expanded options to modernize virtual machines and containers leveraging server and storage investments help customers navigate a constrained hardware supply chain environment, with more planned in the future

Expanded management capabilities extend operational and data sovereignty





CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .NEXT Conference – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities to the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution designed to help organizations operate reliably as AI workloads expand, cloud environments grow more complex, and hardware supply constraints drive the need for more flexible infrastructure platforms.

As organizations modernize their infrastructure, many are reassessing longstanding virtualization platforms to ensure they can deliver the flexibility, performance, and cost predictability required for virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads.

NCP enables customers to make better use of existing infrastructure and choose from a broader ecosystem of hardware vendors, hyperscalers, neoclouds, and service providers. NCP also helps organizations run virtualized, modern applications and AI workloads anywhere, helping to keep critical IT projects on track while preserving flexibility and long-term platform choice.

“As organizations continue to modernize their cloud infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, organizations are having to balance leveraging the flexibility of hybrid multicloud infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereignty of their data and applications,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix. “With the Nutanix Cloud Platform, customers can make better use of existing hardware infrastructure, expand across a growing ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure providers, and maintain choice and control over where workloads run, even as hardware availability and procurement timelines shift.”

Extending the Nutanix Cloud Platform to add Full-Stack Capabilities for Modern Applications and AI Workloads

The NCP solution’s full-stack capabilities continue to be expanded to include new services for AI infrastructure, unified storage, and advanced data services. The updates include:

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full-stack platform announced during NVIDIA GTC 2026 and currently in early access, is designed to help enterprises build and operate AI applications on NCP. The full solution will be available in the second half of 2026 and include a secure, high-performance virtualization foundation for AI infrastructure, and integrate compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes services to simplify deployment and operations. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to run modern and AI workloads efficiently across hybrid and multicloud environments.

during NVIDIA GTC 2026 and currently in early access, is designed to help enterprises build and operate AI applications on NCP. The full solution will be available in the second half of 2026 and include a secure, high-performance virtualization foundation for AI infrastructure, and integrate compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes services to simplify deployment and operations. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to run modern and AI workloads efficiently across hybrid and multicloud environments. NKP Metal, announced today , is in early access and will be generally available in the second half of 2026. It extends the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution to support Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure, delivering the performance for edge environments and AI training workloads that rely on dense GPU infrastructure.

, is in early access and will be generally available in the second half of 2026. It extends the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution to support Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure, delivering the performance for edge environments and AI training workloads that rely on dense GPU infrastructure. Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) 5.3 is generally available now and ideally suited to drive the transformation of object storage into a performance storage tier required for AI Factories. The release expands Smart Tiering to enable seamless data movement to Google Cloud and OVHCloud S3, while adding multitenant object scaling and quotas to support massive AI data lakes. NUS will also introduce, later in 2026, Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) acceleration for S3-compatible object storage to dramatically increase throughput for large AI training datasets and data-intensive pipelines.

is generally available now and ideally suited to drive the transformation of object storage into a performance storage tier required for AI Factories. The release expands Smart Tiering to enable seamless data movement to Google Cloud and OVHCloud S3, while adding multitenant object scaling and quotas to support massive AI data lakes. NUS will also introduce, later in 2026, Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) acceleration for S3-compatible object storage to dramatically increase throughput for large AI training datasets and data-intensive pipelines. The updated Nutanix Data Lens 2.0 solution is generally available now and can run fully on-premises, including in air-gapped environments. The release brings ransomware analytics, data audit and governance, and visibility across distributed storage footprints to sovereign and dark-site deployments that cannot rely on SaaS-based data security.

is generally available now and can run fully on-premises, including in air-gapped environments. The release brings ransomware analytics, data audit and governance, and visibility across distributed storage footprints to sovereign and dark-site deployments that cannot rely on SaaS-based data security. Nutanix and MongoDB announced a certified integration, generally available now, between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager that is built on MongoDB’s third-party backup integration model. Nutanix and MongoDB are collaborating to simplify enterprise database operations with automated provisioning and lifecycle management across infrastructure and database environments.





Strengthening Nutanix’s Global Ecosystem of Cloud and AI Infrastructure Providers

Building on the capabilities that Nutanix has added for the Agentic AI era, Nutanix Service Provider Central (SP Central), currently in Early Access, brings new multitenancy capabilities that enable Nutanix’s service provider partners to more easily deliver a broader range of hosted infrastructure and AI services on NCP while helping to maintain secure, logical isolation between tenants sharing the same infrastructure.

SP Central will be generally available in the second half of 2026 and will help enable service providers to offer scalable hosted infrastructure, cloud native and AI services while helping customers maintain control across distributed environments.

Learn more about how Nutanix is expanding capabilities for service provider partners and enabling the next generation of neocloud providers , both announced today.

Expanding to be the Broadest Infrastructure Ecosystem in Nutanix History

Nutanix continues to support a broad range of workloads by offering flexible deployment architectures across a wide range of server and storage hardware, enabling organizations to leverage their existing hardware investments when supply chains are constrained.

To enable this approach, Nutanix is strengthening integrations across a global ecosystem of partners, including these capabilities available now:

The new Foundation Central appliance simplifies the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and the AHV hypervisor on a wide range of enterprise servers from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, and Lenovo, as well as the NX Platform.

Dell : Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex.

: Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex. Everpure: Nutanix has enhanced its Everpure integration, extending support from //x and //xl FlashArrays to the new //c FlashArray platform, as well as added Nutanix synchronous disaster recovery capabilities unlocking greater deployment flexibility.





And coming later this year:

AMD : Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers.

: Nutanix continues to its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers. Cisco : Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software is planned for availability later this year.

: Nutanix continues to its strategic collaboration with by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software is planned for availability later this year. Dell : In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments.

: In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments. Lenovo : Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation.

: Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation. NetApp: Nutanix also plans to add support for NetApp ONTAP later this year, expanding support for external storage to the NetApp AFF all-flash and FAS hybrid-flash systems.





Together, these additions represent the broadest expansion of infrastructure support in Nutanix’s history, offering customers proven deployment options across established enterprise platforms as well as maximum hardware flexibility and choice.

NCP also provides zero-copy migrations, generally available now, from VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes to AHV vDisks, enabling organizations to perform near-instantaneous, in-place workload conversion without data duplication. This capability can accelerate migration timelines and minimize infrastructure overhead and operational disruption.

Delivering Sovereign Control Across Hybrid Multicloud Environments

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) is being expanded to support more deployment options across hyperscalers including the addition of secure government cloud regions such as AWS GovCloud , generally available now, and AWS European Sovereign Cloud , coming later this year. The introduction of Hyperdisk and C3 bare-metal instance support with NC2 on Google Cloud in the second half of 2026 will provide customers the flexibility to scale storage independent of compute and leverage bare-metal instance types that do not have any local storage.

Customers can run workloads in the cloud in support of regulatory, latency, or procurement needs without refactoring while retaining the flexibility to bring them back on-premises. For organizations facing hardware availability challenges, these options provide the flexibility to continue deploying and scaling critical workloads without lengthy delays.

Unified Cloud Management to Build, Operate, and Govern the Modern Distributed Enterprise Cloud

As infrastructure spans clouds, on‑premises data centers, and sovereign environments, organizations need a consistent way to build, operate, and govern large sites and distributed estates, including highly secure, air‑gapped environments.

Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM 2.0) is generally available now and built on a new architecture that enables customers to manage large numbers of clusters at scale, across multiple Prism Central (PC) instances.

NCM 2.0 provides multisite, multidomain management that unifies operations across large deployments. A new secure onboarding workflow enables multiple PCs to be managed from a single console, so teams can centralize inventory, alerts, playbooks, reporting, capacity planning, and what‑if analysis instead of relying on fragmented consoles and scripts.

NCM 2.0 also brings Cost Governance on‑premises as part of this platform re-architecture, eliminating the need for a separate SaaS application. Customers get AIOps, Self-Service, and Cost Governance in a single seamless experience. Delivered through the unified NCM console, Cost Governance lets customers track metering, showback, and budgeting while keeping all cost data inside their own infrastructure.





Availability

The NCP news announced today comprises products that are either generally available now or are expected to be available in the second half of 2026. Read more about the announcement here .

Analyst Commentary

“The market is facing multiple pressures as organizations grapple with the uncertainty and potential cost increases from AI transformation and modernization initiatives, virtualization market changes, and hardware supply chain disruptions in both memory and media which are going to take several quarters if not years to resolve. By expanding its ecosystem and providing alternative deployment options including on-ramps to public cloud, Nutanix is providing a path for customers to make the changes they need to make, ensure long-term platform choice, and deploy critical AI and modern workloads without being held hostage by a constrained infrastructure supply."

— Dave Pearson, Group Vice President, Global Lead, Core Infrastructure, IDC

Customer Commentary

"As a customer using the combined Everpure and Nutanix solution, we’re excited to see support for the new Everpure //C arrays. Having more storage options gives us greater flexibility to scale efficiently while continuing to modernize our environment. It’s reassuring to know that Nutanix and Everpure continue to expand the choices available to us so we can optimize flexibility and cost without having to rethink our entire infrastructure.”

— Stephen Hall, VP of Infrastructure & Operations, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Ecosystem Support & Commentary

The NCP solution continues to see broad support with Nutanix technology partners, with more than 1,400+ validated solutions including AMD, AWS, Cisco, Dell, Everpure, Google Cloud, HPE, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft, NetApp, and NVIDIA. Read what partners are saying about the new updates to NCP.

“Enterprise customers are looking for practical ways to innovate and modernize their infrastructure without sacrificing long-term workload flexibility. Our collaboration with Nutanix helps organizations make better use of existing infrastructure while building a strong path forward for modernization and AI. By bringing AMD EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs to the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we are enabling a resilient, high-performance environment that supports demanding inference and agentic AI workloads with greater choice and operational control.”

— Suresh Andani, Corporate Vice President, Corporate & Enterprise AI, AMD

"Data center modernization demands the right balance of flexible software and resilient, automated infrastructure. By bringing together industry-leading storage solutions like Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerFlex with the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we're giving customers a proven, automated launchpad to modernize their virtualized and containerized environments and step confidently into the AI era."

— Travis Vigil, Senior Vice President, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies

"Modern IT leaders are tired of the forced trade-off between operational simplicity and high-performance infrastructure. By deeply integrating Everpure into the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we are delivering a first-class external storage experience that is truly built for change. This joint solution allows organizations to modernize their most mission-critical workloads while benefiting from Everpure’s industry-leading data efficiency and Evergreen architecture."

— Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise at Everpure

“AI and digital sovereignty are pushing organizations to balance rising data and compute demands with strict data residency and operational autonomy requirements without slowing innovation. HCLTech is proud to partner with Nutanix to make Agentic AI and sovereign cloud solutions more accessible, enabling enterprises to evolve from AI infrastructure to AI factories that deliver intelligence at scale. With our Nutanix-certified expertise, we help organizations architect, implement, and operate sovereign cloud environments across private and public clouds, accelerating time to production and driving stronger ROI.”

— Rampal Singh, SVP & Global Business Head, Hybrid Cloud Business Unit, HCLTech

"As organizations modernize their infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, the combination of Intel® Xeon® processors and the Nutanix Cloud Platform provides the ultimate foundation for flexibility. By leveraging built-in Intel® AMX acceleration, we are helping Nutanix customers kickstart their AI initiatives directly on the CPU—delivering the performance needed for inference without the immediate requirement for specialized hardware. Our joint innovation ensures that customers can scale their hybrid multicloud environments with the predictability and efficiency they demand."

— Bill Pearson, VP & GM, Datacenter Software & Tools Group, Intel

“In today’s complex IT environment, customers need a platform that guarantees long-term flexibility. We continue to strengthen our integration with the Nutanix Cloud Platform, offering a unified solution across our ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio. Together, we are giving organizations the choice and control needed to modernize data centers while ensuring their AI-driven digital transformations stay on track.”

— Scott Patti, VP, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

"Our customers are looking for maximum flexibility as they navigate the complexities of the AI era and modernize their data infrastructure. By integrating NetApp ONTAP’s industry-leading data management with the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we will be providing enterprises with the best of both worlds: the simplicity of Nutanix software and the intelligent, flexible, secure data foundation of NetApp storage. This partnership ensures our mutual customers will be able to optimize their environments for any workload, anywhere, without compromising on data sovereignty or performance."

— Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer, NetApp

“As organizations scale AI initiatives, flexibility, performance, and control across infrastructure have never been more critical. Our continued collaboration with Nutanix will enable customers to maximize existing server and storage investments while deploying new AI-optimized infrastructure with confidence. Together, we are delivering open, highly efficient solutions that simplify operations, support data sovereignty requirements, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation, agentic AI workloads across enterprise and cloud environments.”

— Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

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