A New Take on Apartment Living Rises Above Murrieta at Montessa Heights

MURRIETA, CA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, in partnership with Parks Hospitality Holdings (“PHH”), is pleased to announce pre-leasing for Montessa Heights, a new landmark apartment community featuring elevated finishes and benchmark-setting amenities in Murrieta. First move-ins are planned for May.

“We’re excited to soon welcome residents to Montessa Heights,” said Adam Covington, Senior Director of Development for Greystar. “Montessa Heights combines elegant living spaces, thoughtfully curated amenities, and a scenic hillside setting with stunning views to deliver a new standard of luxury living in the area.”





Montessa Heights is comprised of 451 residences that are available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. The community also features a unique offering in the market with one-bedroom villas that include an attached garage, offering more choices and flexibility for renters. Interiors are available in multiple designer color palettes with premium GE® stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and designer-style backsplashes, as well as hardwood-style plank flooring, spacious wardrobe closets, a personal patio or balcony, and a smart thermostat.

The community offers an amenity lineup that sets a new standard in the market, highlighted by the Inland Empire’s largest resort‑style pool and spa‑grade hot tub within an expansive pool deck, complete with a 16-foot-wide outdoor movie screen. Residents can also enjoy an indoor/outdoor fitness center with a rock‑climbing wall, a professional-level beach volleyball court, fire pits, and chef‑grade barbecue stations. Other amenities include:

Co-working lounges

Clubhouse

Private event room

Game room

Golf simulator

1-acre dog park and pet washing station

Offering a welcome escape from the everyday, Montessa Heights pairs its serene hillside setting with easy access to The Promenade Mall, more than 40 award‑winning wineries, and Murrieta and Temecula’s top dining, shopping, and outdoor destinations, including Temecula Creek Inn Golf Club and Copper Canyon Park.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit MontessaHeights.com or call 951-616-3599.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About Parks Hospitality Holdings

Parks Hospitality Holdings (“PHH”) is a North American developer and owner-operator of commercial real estate founded in 2006. Since its founding, PHH has successfully developed more than 100 million square feet of real estate, including mixed-use, high-rise office, high-rise residential, commercial, industrial, and hotels. PHH’s portfolio consists of multifamily, hospitality, and retail properties across the US and Mexico, including over 14,000 apartment units and over 12,000 hotel keys.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415