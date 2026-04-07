Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it will release first quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, May 7, 2026 after market close. Following the release of its results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Cleminson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an interactive conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by registering in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Online Registration Link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0c6aeeb7bf31458aba1a6da6d31c5d00

An audio webcast of the conference call will run simultaneously on the company’s website at www.innospec.com. The relevant link as well as the slide presentation for the conference call will be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

A replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the company’s website and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Innospec’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com