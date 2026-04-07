Trex Continues 16-Year Reign as the Category’s Sustainability Leader

WINCHESTER, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, has again been recognized for its ongoing commitment to sustainability, earning the title of Green Builder Media’s “Sustainable Brand Leader” in the decking category for the 16th consecutive year. In addition, the company’s new Trex® Refuge™ decking was selected by Green Builder editors as one of the most “Sustainable Products of the Year” for 2026, underscoring the brand’s dedication to innovation and durable, climate-resilient outdoor living solutions.

“Sixteen years of recognition speaks to the consistency behind our commitment to sustainability,” said Adam Zambanini, executive vice president and COO for Trex Company. “At Trex, we’re proving that performance-engineered outdoor products can be designed with purpose to reduce environmental impact while delivering the durability and aesthetics customers expect.”

A Long and Lasting Legacy of Sustainability Leadership

For more than three decades, Trex has been the benchmark for sustainability in outdoor building products. From pioneering the use of recycled materials in composite decking to designing high-performance products that last for decades, Trex consistently demonstrates that environmental responsibility and product excellence can go hand in hand.

Trex’s recognition as the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category every year for the past 16 years underscores its industry-leading approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing. The company’s sustainability initiatives span sourcing recycled materials, minimizing water use, repurposing manufacturing waste and optimizing energy efficiency, demonstrating a holistic commitment to embedding eco-conscious practices into every stage of operations.

“Trex has consistently demonstrated that sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive,” said Matt Power, editor-in-chief of Green Builder magazine. “Their commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and innovation sets the standard for the outdoor building products industry and inspires builders to make more responsible choices.”

Green Builder Media determines the industry’s most sustainable brands by combining market trends with results from its annual reader survey, which measures online brand sentiment, positive mentions and the opinions of eco-minded building professionals. Trex remains the only brand to earn top honors in the decking category every year since the program began in 2010.

Trex Refuge PVC Decking: Recognized for Sustainable Innovation

Each year, Green Builder Media reviews hundreds of building products to identify innovations that enhance sustainability, resilience, health and efficiency in the built environment for its “Sustainable Products of the Year” listing. Trex Refuge PVC decking earned recognition for its fire-resistant engineering and long-lasting performance.

Trex Refuge is an ignition-resistant PVC decking line designed to meet the needs of two key markets: fire-prone areas* and regions where consumers and contractors have a long history of working with PVC decking. It meets strict building codes while delivering Trex’s signature durability, aesthetic design and low-maintenance benefits. Tested to the industry’s most rigorous fire standards, Refuge decking resists ignition and slows flame spread in accordance with ASTM E84 Class A Flame Spread rating and IWUIC ASTM E2768 ignition resistance standards, providing peace of mind in fire-vulnerable areas* while delivering the performance and aesthetic appeal that PVC decking customers expect.

Available in two nature-inspired shades – Martis Valley, a sun-washed beige, and Point Reyes, a misty grey – Refuge boards resist fading and staining**, scratching, warping and rot. They require no sanding, staining or sealing and are backed by a 50-year Limited Residential Warranty**.

"At Trex, sustainability isn’t just part of what we do, it’s at the heart of everything we stand for,” noted Zambanini. “Our goal is to reduce environmental impact while giving homeowners and builders the products and tools they need to create beautiful, resilient outdoor spaces. Trex will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation to make outdoor living both inspiring and responsible.”

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media group focused on green building and responsible growth. The full list of this year’s “Sustainable Brand Leaders” and “Sustainable Products of the Year” can be found in the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine.

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit Trex.com.

*Subject to local codes; consult with your builder/inspector.

**For details, visit trex.com/warranty and trex.com/care

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com.

^Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Contact: Corinne Racine or Taylor Spanbauer

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

cracine@lcwa.com or tspanbauer@lcwa.com