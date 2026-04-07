AliveCor Expands AI-Powered 12-lead Cardiac Diagnostics to Vietnam, Advancing Access to Early Detection and Modernized Cardiac Care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced the regulatory registration of its Kardia™ 12L electrocardiogram (ECG) System powered by KAI™ 12L AI technology in Vietnam, marking an important step toward expanding AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics across Southeast Asia. The clearance supports Vietnam’s growing commitment to healthcare modernization and strengthens clinicians’ ability to detect and manage cardiovascular disease earlier and more efficiently.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death globally and across Asia, accounting for 33% of all deaths in Vietnam. Rising rates of hypertension, diabetes, and urbanization-related lifestyle changes are contributing to increasing cardiac risk. At the same time, the Ministry of Health has prioritized digital transformation, hospital capacity optimization, and expanded access to quality care, particularly beyond major urban centers.

AI-enabled ECG systems like Kardia 12L align with broader efforts to advance care delivery, support data-driven decision-making, and extend specialist-level insight into frontline settings.

Expanding Access to Hospital-Grade Cardiac Insight

Kardia 12L is the portable, AI-powered, 12-lead ECG solution whose measurements and ECG interpretation are highly similar to standard 12-lead ECG solutions, right at the point of care, enabling rapid acquisition of complete ECG information and offering a better patient experience.

By enabling fast, high-quality diagnostics in clinics, community health centers, and outpatient settings, the platform helps clinicians detect arrhythmias and morphologies including serious conditions like acute myocardial infarction and the most common types of cardiac ischemia earlier, without reliance on traditional, fixed hospital infrastructure.

This capability is particularly relevant in Vietnam’s diverse healthcare landscape, where care is delivered across densely populated cities and remote and rural provinces. Kardia 12L supports a more distributed model of cardiac diagnostics, empowering healthcare professionals with accurate, actionable insights wherever patients are seen.

Strengthening Healthcare Efficiency and Clinical Confidence

Vietnam’s healthcare system continues to manage high patient volumes in major hospitals. Streamlined diagnostic workflows can play a meaningful role in reducing bottlenecks and improving throughput.

Kardia 12L’s rapid acquisition and reduced electrode setup simplify the ECG process, shortening preparation time while maintaining diagnostic rigor. The simplified five-electrode setup makes it less invasive for patients, who do not need to fully disrobe during a reading, and typically allows for faster acquisition. Research has shown nearly a 30% reduction in ECG acquisition time compared to standard 12-lead setups. Faster acquisition enables healthcare professionals to move from suspicion to confirmation more quickly, thereby improving triage decisions and accelerating treatment pathways when needed.

By combining portability with advanced AI interpretations, the system supports efficient clinician decision making while optimizing patient flow, contributing to both quality and efficiency.

Enabling the Next Phase of Digital Cardiac Care

As Vietnam advances national digital health initiatives, connected diagnostic tools are becoming increasingly important. Kardia 12L now strengthens AliveCor’s cardiovascular portfolio by standing alongside KardiaMobile and KardiaMobile 6L, creating a unified ecosystem for holistic management of the entire cardiovascular pathway.

With its offering expansion into Vietnam, AliveCor reinforces its commitment to supporting healthcare professionals across Southeast Asia with scalable, technology-enabled cardiac solutions designed to improve early detection and expand access to quality cardiovascular care.

For more information, sign up for exclusive updates on the Kardia 12L expansion outside of the U.S. here: https://alivecor.com/uk/forms/kardia-12l-interest-registration.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. The company was named to the inaugural TIME World's Top Health Tech Companies 2025 list - recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized, actionable heart data. With over 350 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L cleared to detect 39 cardiac conditions (with determination availability varying by geography), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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