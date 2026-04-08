DevRev brings “Computer” to Netherlands at Leadership Circle Event as Enterprise AI in EMEA Hits Its Next Phase

AMSTERDAM, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev , an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams and customers collaborate, today debuted its AI agent platform, Computer , to the Netherlands market at its Leadership Circle event. The announcement comes as the company shares plans to scale to 25 sales teams across EMEA in 2026, up from nine in 2025, as AI adoption accelerates. Computer, by DevRev helps customers move from AI copilots to systems that can access, reason through and take action across enterprise tools with full context and auditability.

While AI deployment has accelerated rapidly, many organizations are still struggling to translate that investment into consistent, confident decision-making. Gartner predicts that by 2030, 50% of AI agent deployments will fail due to gaps in governance and multisystem interoperability. This underscores the growing complexity enterprises face in operationalizing AI at scale. DevRev’s expansion in the region is addressing this gap head-on through the combination of local market commitment and the introduction of Computer, a platform designed to unify context across systems and deliver trusted, actionable answers grounded in a company’s own data.

Computer, by DevRev connects data across enterprise systems, giving teams a real-time view of each customer or account and enabling them to take the next best action across workflows, not just within a single tool. Acting as an AI teammate designed to deliver answers teams can trust, it can pull documents, revise proposals and draft communications in seconds, while keeping humans in control with approval-based actions and full auditability.

This approach is especially relevant to organizations across EMEA, where teams are no longer questioning whether to use AI, but whether they can trust the answers it produces. Copilots, agents and search tools have been deployed across departments, yet employees still rely on each other to validate information before important calls, renewals or escalations. Computer addresses this by grounding every response in cross-system context. Answers are permission-aware and supported by clear evidence, giving teams confidence not only in what they see, but in why it is true. Computer does the work while the human remains in control. It does not simply tell teams what to do, but prepares them to take the right action.

"Europe is at a pivotal moment with AI to onshore and insource critical business processes. In fact, GenAI is also a great opportunity to unify the multilingual region with self-service voice AI and customer support chatbots," said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of DevRev. "Computer by DevRev will be an essential teammate for all employees looking to meaningfully improve productivity with trusted answers, safe agent actions, and multiplayer collaboration."

Expanding presence in the Netherlands and across EMEA

DevRev’s expansion in the Netherlands is supported by a growing ecosystem of regional partners, including RevEdge, Gen25, Studio Winegum, Valantic, SLTN, Revaine, Konato, Triple-ID, Builders.Studio, Digital Shapers, GlobalDots, Intuitive AI, Capgemini, and Accenture, reflecting rising demand for solutions that unify operations across complex enterprise environments.

Early traction in the region includes customers such as Transferz, which is using DevRev’s platform to unify fragmented systems and enable more coordinated, AI-driven workflows across its organizations.

The Netherlands will serve as a strategic hub for the company’s continued expansion across Europe. To support this regional growth, DevRev has expanded its presence in the Netherlands with key leadership hires, including Ramon van Heijenoort and Pepijn van Collenburg, who will support strong territory growth. Their appointments reflect a broader shift across the market, as organizations rethink how they connect support, product, engineering and revenue teams in the age of AI.

"Across EMEA, we're seeing a clear shift," said Patrick van de Werken, Head of EMEA at DevRev. "Organizations are no longer asking whether AI can search, answer, or act. Every vendor says yes. The real question is: what connects the three? What remembers? What learns? That connective tissue is the contextual knowledge graph, the persistent memory of every business that makes search relevant, answers trustworthy, and actions safe. That is what DevRev is built on, which is why we are expanding in EMEA, specifically in the Netherlands."

DevRev has also announced plans to further expand its EMEA footprint, with new activity across Finland and the Baltics, continued investment in the UK and the Middle East, and plans to establish teams in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Denmark.

Resources:

Meet Computer

Book a Demo

Signup for Computer

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams and customers collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

Media relations contact:

DevRev@watersagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07da7305-ecd4-4d9b-81fe-dfaf0541a252