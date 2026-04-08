WatchGuard Disrupts Endpoint Pricing to Give MSPs Competitive Edge

SEATTLE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced a new Endpoint Security Portfolio designed to disrupt the traditional Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) licensing model. The new tiered offering includes enterprise-grade features typically licensed as add-ons from other vendors – such as AI-powered security, proactive vulnerability management and URL filtering – without the cost, complexity, or operational overhead typically required to enable these features in other products. This release brings together stronger detection, automated response, and seamless upgrades, allowing MSPs to scale efficiently.

“EDR solutions gained traction a decade ago by delivering greater visibility and introducing new AI-driven detection techniques. Years later, many vendors have made minimal product advancements while continuing to charge premium prices for excessive, inflexible cloud storage and table stakes features like vulnerability scanning, URL filtering, USB Control and Host Firewall, offering little value for the money. We’re changing that,” says Adam Winston, VP of Endpoint Security and MDR at WatchGuard.

Designed for MSPs and IT teams managing growing security demands with limited resources, the platform leverages a single agent and management console to simplify deployment, reduce workload, and make advanced protection accessible to organizations of any size. With MSP pay-as-you-go licensing and unmatched automation built into the WatchGuard platform, MSPs can choose to offer a competitive managed service themselves or enhance their offering with 24/7 Detection and Response through WatchGuard Core MDR.

Key capabilities include:

Proactive, Differentiated Features across the portfolio: Every license from Basic, Prime, 360 and Elite offers proactive visibility into vulnerabilities, URLs and device control that are not offered by leading competitors.

Enterprise-grade protection out of the box: Core features like ransomware protection, attack surface reduction, and device control are included across all tiers, better securing endpoints without requiring additional tools.

Enterprise Add-Ons with a click: Offer add-on services such as 24/7 MDR, Patch Management, SASE or MFA with a trial and deploy capability directly from the WatchGuard cloud.

Simplified deployment and management: A lightweight agent and unified console enable fast rollout, centralized policy control, and automated updates across environments.

Built for MSP scale: Multi-tenant management, policy inheritance, and seamless tier upgrades allow partners to standardize deployments and grow services without added operational burden.

Advanced protection when needed: A tiered model allows MSPs to customize security to their needs. Higher tiers introduce zero-trust application controls and advanced investigation tools to stop unknown threats and limit attacker movement.

“Endpoint security shouldn’t require enterprise-sized teams or budgets to be effective,” said Andrew Young, chief product officer at WatchGuard Technologies. “MSPs and IT teams are being asked to deliver stronger protection with fewer resources. This portfolio helps organizations strengthen security outcomes and evolve their protection over time without adding complexity or operational overhead.”

WatchGuard Threat Lab research shows a 1,500% surge in new endpoint malware variants, underscoring the need for automated, intelligence-driven protection. However, many advanced solutions remain too expensive and difficult to manage at scale. The WatchGuard Endpoint Security Portfolio addresses this gap by combining prevention, detection, and response within a single, easy-to-manage platform.

“Mid-market organizations now face enterprise-level cyber threats but often lack the resources and security staff to deploy enterprise-class defenses,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Omdia. “Platforms that unify prevention, detection, and response while simplifying management are becoming essential to closing that gap.”

With this portfolio, WatchGuard is setting a new standard for how endpoint security should be delivered – accessible, scalable, and built to perform in the environments in which organizations actually operate today. Learn more about how WatchGuard helps organizations and MSPs simplify and scale endpoint security.