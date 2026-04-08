Granting and Exercise of Employee Stock Options

On April 7, 2026, AB Artea Bankas (hereinafter – the Bank), as part of the annual variable remuneration for the year 2025, granted stock option rights to 21 employees of the Bank Group:

where a 5‑year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration: 3/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 97,485 shares; 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – 32,495 shares; 1/5 to be granted on April 10, 2031 – 32,498 shares;

where a 4‑year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration: 3/4 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 350,898 shares; 1/4 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – 116,959 shares;

where a 3‑year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration, 71,137 shares are to be granted on April 9, 2029.

In addition, on April 7, 2026, employee stock options granted for the performance results of the year 2022 were exercised, and 1,178,733 shares of the Bank were transferred.

The transferred shares are subject to a lock-up period, being a one‑year restriction on the right of transfer, calculated from the date the shares are granted. During this period, the employee may not transfer, pledge, otherwise encumber, or dispose of the granted shares.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Finance Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt