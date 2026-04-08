Virtune Expands in Poland with First-Ever Crypto Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Warsaw, April 8, 2026 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), marking the first-ever crypto index ETP listed in Poland and traded in PLN.

Following the recent introduction of Poland’s first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), this launch represents the next step in the development of the Polish market - enabling investors to gain broad, diversified exposure to the crypto market through a single, exchange-traded product.

A New Way to Access the Crypto Market

The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP tracks the Coinbase 50 Europe Index (COIN50E) - a benchmark developed by Coinbase, one of the world’s leading crypto companies, in collaboration with MarketVector.

Designed to become the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500, the index aims to capture the performance of up to 50 of the largest and most liquid crypto assets (26 assets as of April 7, 2026).

Allocation as of April 7, 2026:

https://www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

Through a single investment, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin combined with a broad range of crypto assets covering multiple crypto sectors, including:

Blockchain platforms

Smart contract protocols

Stablecoin economy and payment solutions

Tokenization

Decentralized finance applications

Institutional-Grade Selection and Construction

All assets included in the index undergo a rigorous selection process focused on quality, liquidity and investability.

Key features include:

Fundamental screening of each asset (technology, tokenomics, security)

Exclusion of certain categories such as stablecoins and privacy coins

Market-cap based selection of leading assets

Diversification constraints, with no single asset exceeding 50% weight

Quarterly rebalancing to reflect market developments

In addition, all assets included in the ETP must meet requirements for listing on European regulated exchanges, supporting tradability and liquidity.

Simplifying Crypto Investing for Polish Investors

Investing in crypto assets has traditionally required using multiple platforms and wallets, as well as selecting individual assets.

The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP simplifies this by offering:

Broad diversification across up to 50 crypto assets

across up to 50 crypto assets Exchange-traded product listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange Institutional-grade custody via Coinbase

via Coinbase Full transparency of holdings and index methodology

of holdings and index methodology Ease of access through traditional brokerage accounts

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:



"Following the successful launch of Poland’s first spot crypto ETPs, we are now taking the next step by introducing the first crypto index ETP to the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

With the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, investors no longer need to pick individual crypto assets - they can gain diversified exposure to the broader market through a single exchange-traded product.

We see this as an important milestone in expanding our offering in the Polish market and we believe that the demand for diversified exposure within the crypto market will continue to grow as the market matures.”

A Continued Commitment to the Polish Market

The listing of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP reflects Virtune’s long-term commitment to Poland as a strategic growth market.

Virtune plans to continue expanding its product offering on GPW throughout 2026, contributing to the development of the local exchange-traded product ecosystem and supporting investor education around digital assets.

Key Product Information

Exposure: Up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product

Backing: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets

Custody: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase

Management Fee: 0.95% per annum

Trading currency on GPW: PLN

First day of trading on GPW: Wednesday, 8th of April 2026

Bloomberg ticker: VCOIN50

ISIN: SE0024738389

Exchange ticker: ETNVCOIN50

Exchanges: Warsaw Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris



About Virtune

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 22 ETPs with a total of USD 280 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com .

Marketing from Virtune AB. Investments in cryptocurrency-based instruments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice, and this material is not an investment recommendation. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus, KID, terms and other binding information concerning Virtune ETPs available at www.virtune.com to understand the risks and benefits associated with the investment. Prospectus approval does not constitute an endorsement of the ETPs. The Coinbase 50 Europe Index is owned by Coinbase, administered by MarketVector, and licensed to Virtune. The index is calculated by CC Data, which makes efforts to ensure its accuracy but does not assume liability for any potential errors. MarketVector and its affiliates do not sponsor, endorse, or promote Virtune or its products, and do not make any representations, warranties, or investment recommendations, nor do they assume any liability in connection with Virtune’s products.