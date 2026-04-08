Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

8 April 2026 at 11:00 am



Luotea’s Annual Report 2025 has been published

Luotea’s Annual Report 2025 has been published on the company’s website www.luotea.com/investors/reports-presentations/annualreport2025 . The Annual Report package comprises the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements for 2025 and the Auditor’s Report, as well as a separate Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report. The Report of the Board of Directors includes the Sustainability Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the reporting standards referred to in Chapter 7 of the Finnish Accounting Act and Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation.

Luotea publishes the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025 as an XHTML file in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In compliance with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been marked up using XBRL block tagging. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has issued an independent reasonable assurance report on Luotea’s Finnish-language ESEF financial statements.

The Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025 are attached to this release as an XHTML file. The attachments to this release also include PDF files of the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, and the Remuneration Report. The Annual Report package is also available at www.luotea.com/investors/reports-presentations/annualreport2025 .

LUOTEA PLC

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 558 8520



Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.luotea.com

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