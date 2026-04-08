LHV Group Dividend Ex-date

Pursuant to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of AS LHV Group shareholders , LHV Group will pay a dividend of EUR 0.17 per share for the financial year 2025.

In accordance with the shareholders’ resolution and the previously published financial calendar , the list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be established as at the end of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system business day on 10 April 2026 (record date).

Accordingly, the ex-date is 9 April 2026. From this date, acquisition of the shares does not confer the right to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 15 April 2026 (payment date).



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by 495,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 235,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Investor relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee